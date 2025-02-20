Samantha Ruth Prabhu took her Instagram Stories to share an insight about spending 'me-time' without phones and in a remote location.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is often in the news, be it for her projects, or her personal life. Recently, she dropped a photo on her Instagram Stories, sharing a pic of spending 'me-time' alone, without her phone. Amid the hectic shoot schedules, Samantha decided to take a break from it and flew to Coimbatore to attend a spiritual session.

Sharing the photo of picturesque greenery with the ID card for sessions, Samantha wrote, "Three days in silence. No phone. No communication. Just me for company.” She further wrote, "Somehow, being alone with ourselves has become one of the scariest things." The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress admitted that she would love to take such a peaceful break again. "Would I do it again? A million times, yes. Would I recommend you try it? A million times, yes.” she concluded.

Samantha has been in the news often. Last year, she lost her father, Joseph Prabhu, a day after celebrating Citadel's success. Then even her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya got married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

After divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha is dating THIS filmmaker?

After Naga Chaitanya moved ahead in life, marrying Sobhita Dhulipala in December last year. There were reports that Samantha also has found someone special in her life. This person is none other than the filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Samantha and Raj have been spotted together multiple times in the recent past. On Saturday, the actress shared pictures from the World Pickleball League match of her team Chennai Super Champs. She is seen walking along with Raj in one picture, while in another photo Raj is seen looking closely at her while she cheers for her team. In another picture, Samantha and Raj are seen posing with the entire team while holding hands with each other. This didn't go unnoticed by the fans, who are wondering if this is a subtle hint at their rumoured relationship.