Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break after Maa Inti Bangaaram: 'Just one more...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.

After days of speculation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially confirmed that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.

The actress shared the happy news during the success meet of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, on Wednesday (June 24). She also revealed that she plans to take a break from work after wrapping up her current commitments.

Samantha Announces Maternity Break

While interacting with the media at the event, Samantha spoke about her future plans and said motherhood would be her priority for the next few months. “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.

HAPPY NEWS FROM #Samantha!



She confirmed her pregnancy and revealed that she will be taking a brief maternity break from films. pic.twitter.com/ivrHvHBlg2 June 24, 2026

As she made the announcement, Raj Nidimoru, who was seated beside her on stage, was seen smiling.

Pregnancy Rumours End With Official Confirmation

Rumours about Samantha's pregnancy had been circulating on social media for several days. The speculation began after photos and videos from the film's success celebrations surfaced online, with many fans claiming they noticed a baby bump.

Even before Samantha confirmed the news herself, people associated with the film had hinted at her pregnancy. According to sources quoted by SCREEN, the actress was in the early stages of pregnancy and excited about becoming a mother.

“Samantha is in her first trimester, and the couple is very happy about it, especially Samantha, who always wanted to become a mother,” the source had said.

Nandini Reddy Also Reacted

Director Nandini Reddy, who helmed Maa Inti Bangaaram, also spoke about Samantha's pregnancy while discussing the film's success. “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success.”

The filmmaker also said Samantha's appearance at the success event, where the rumours first gained attention, was a "conscious choice."

Samantha And Raj's Love Story

Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru got married in December 2025 in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The couple first met while working on The Family Man 2. They later collaborated again on Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024, strengthening both their professional and personal bond.

Before marrying Raj, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De.

A High Point In Samantha's Career

The pregnancy announcement comes during a successful phase in Samantha's professional journey.

Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha's banner Tralala Moving Pictures along with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru, has reportedly crossed ₹50 crore worldwide since its release on June 19.

The film also marks Samantha's third collaboration with Nandini Reddy after Jabardasth and Oh! Baby.