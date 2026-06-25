FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Centre extends SPG director Alok Sharma's tenure till March 2027

Centre extends SPG director Alok Sharma's tenure till March 2027

Delhi govt to cover health expenses of 2.7 lakh construction workers and their families

Delhi govt to cover health of 2.7 lakh construction workers and families

Lohagad Fort Murder: How Ketan's Sister's Doubts Exposed Siya And Chetan's Chilling Plot

Lohagad Fort Murder: How Ketan's Sister's Doubts Exposed Siya And Chetan's Chilling Plot

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break after Maa Inti Bangaaram: 'Just one more...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 07:18 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break after Maa Inti Bangaaram: 'Just one more...'
Image credit:Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After days of speculation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially confirmed that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.

The actress shared the happy news during the success meet of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, on Wednesday (June 24). She also revealed that she plans to take a break from work after wrapping up her current commitments.

Samantha Announces Maternity Break

While interacting with the media at the event, Samantha spoke about her future plans and said motherhood would be her priority for the next few months. “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.

As she made the announcement, Raj Nidimoru, who was seated beside her on stage, was seen smiling.

Pregnancy Rumours End With Official Confirmation

Rumours about Samantha's pregnancy had been circulating on social media for several days. The speculation began after photos and videos from the film's success celebrations surfaced online, with many fans claiming they noticed a baby bump.

Even before Samantha confirmed the news herself, people associated with the film had hinted at her pregnancy. According to sources quoted by SCREEN, the actress was in the early stages of pregnancy and excited about becoming a mother.

“Samantha is in her first trimester, and the couple is very happy about it, especially Samantha, who always wanted to become a mother,” the source had said.

Nandini Reddy Also Reacted

Director Nandini Reddy, who helmed Maa Inti Bangaaram, also spoke about Samantha's pregnancy while discussing the film's success. “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success.”

The filmmaker also said Samantha's appearance at the success event, where the rumours first gained attention, was a "conscious choice."

Samantha And Raj's Love Story

Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru got married in December 2025 in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The couple first met while working on The Family Man 2. They later collaborated again on Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024, strengthening both their professional and personal bond.

Before marrying Raj, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De.

A High Point In Samantha's Career

The pregnancy announcement comes during a successful phase in Samantha's professional journey.

Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha's banner Tralala Moving Pictures along with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru, has reportedly crossed ₹50 crore worldwide since its release on June 19.

The film also marks Samantha's third collaboration with Nandini Reddy after Jabardasth and Oh! Baby.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break after Maa Inti Bangaaram: 'Just one more...'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break
Gold, silver prices today, June 25, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, June 25, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
India, US end major trade talks, no pact signed so far, here's what happened
India, US end major trade talks, no pact signed so far, here's what happened
Venezuela Earthquake: 7.5 and 7.2 magnitude tremors hit west of Caracas; heavy casualties feared; Video
Venezuela Earthquake: 7.5 and 7.2 magnitude tremors hit west of Caracas
Centre extends SPG director Alok Sharma's tenure till March 2027
Centre extends SPG director Alok Sharma's tenure till March 2027
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement