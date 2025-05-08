What's fueling the romance speculation is a picture of Samantha and Raj smiling widely as they take a selfie together, and another photo where Saasha is leaning her head on Raj's shoulder, looking at him as he laughs.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has remained tight-lipped about her rumored relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, but her recent Instagram post has sparked speculation among fans. She shared pictures from her new production house, captioning it "new beginnings," and included a photo with Raj, fueling rumors about their romance. Despite neither confirming nor denying the rumors, their collaborative projects and public appearances together have fans convinced they're dating. The actress posted multiple pictures, including ones with her pets and candid moments from her film's shooting, with one picture featuring Raj Nidimoru. Fans were quick to notice Raj's presence in the photos, with some commenting "so it's confirmed" and others pointing out how happy she looked with him.

The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress shared a series of pictures, showcasing her upcoming production, "Subham," which releases on May 9th. The post included photos with her pets, Hash and Saasha, as well as candid moments from the film's shooting. What's fueling the romance speculation is a picture of Samantha and Raj smiling widely as they take a selfie together, and another photo where Saasha is leaning her head on Raj's shoulder, looking at him as he laughs.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru's rumored romance has been making headlines, with several factors contributing to the speculation. The two have collaborated on multiple projects, including "The Family Man" and "Citadel: Honey Bunny," and are currently working together on "Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom." Their professional partnership has seemingly blossomed into a personal connection, with fans and followers picking up on subtle hints.



Their public appearances have fueled the romance rumors, including being spotted together at a pickleball tournament, where they were seen holding hands. A visit to Tirupati Temple together also sparked speculation about a potential marriage. While neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed their relationship status, their interactions have fans convinced. Samantha divorced Naga Chaitanya in 2021, and Raj's marital status is reportedly complicated, with some speculating a possible separation from his wife, Shhyamali De.