Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's unseen wedding video has surfaced days after his engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had tied the knot in Goa on October 6 as per Hindu rituals and on October 7 as per Christian customs. Four years later, on October 2, 2021, the couple announced their separation and eventually, divorced each other. Now, an unseen wedding video from their Christian wedding has gone viral on social media.

Samantha is seen dressed in a stunning white gown and Naga is looking dashing in a black tuxedo. In the viral video, the Super Deluxe actress is seen breaking down in tears as she is seen calling the Laal Singh Chaddha actor "the greatest man", adding that he will be a "perfect father to our beautiful child."

She can be heard saying, "Like how all arguments will be resolved without a change of tone and how I’m never allowed to get away with anything by crying. But because of you I can feel myself slowly and surely becoming what I have always dreamt of being. You are the greatest man I have ever known and I know that one day you will be a perfect father to our beautiful child. I’ll choose you in a hundred lives and a hundred worlds and in any reality. I choose you." The two of them are then seen exchanging their rings.

The video has been shared by the Instagram channel named BollywoodShaadis. Reacting to the clip, one netizen wrote in the comments section, "She has stopped smiling. Her heart broke. Karma will bite the Nagarjuna family", while another added, "Those who loves truly gets broken in life whether it be women or men."

This unseen video from their wedding has surfaced days after Naga Chaitanya' engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8 this year. Their engagement was a close-knit ceremony attended by their close family members. The first photos from Chaitanya and Sobhita's engagement were shared by his superstar father Nagarjuna on his social media.

