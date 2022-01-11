Samantha Ruth Prabhu burns up the internet with her workout video in sports bra and gym pants - WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an active social media user. The diva, who recently made headlines after her sizzling dance performance in the item song 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ' Pushpta: The Rise', is setting Instagram on fire yet again. However, this time Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking social media by storm with her workout video.

The South star, who announced her divorce from her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya in October 2021, is giving major workout goals in her latest video. In the video, Samantha who is seen clad in a black sports bra and gym pants teamed with training shoes is performing a modified version of jump squats. Given the kind of stamina, strength and focus the exercise requires, seems like she totally nailed it like a pro.

Alongside the video, Samantha wrote, "Kickstart your 2022 with this no equipment 'level- up’ challenge and feel the BURN When my trainer @junaid.shaikh88 challenges me.. I challenge you .. let’s do it #levelupchallenge."

Check out the video below:



Meanwhile, at a recent event, Samantha Ruth Prabhu emphasised the need of obtaining care for mental health difficulties. She acknowledged that there is peer pressure to portray a perfect" existence on social media, but that 'no one's life is perfect'.

At an event to launch the Psychiatry At Your Doorstep initiative of Roshini Trust and Datla Foundation on Saturday, Samantha said, “We live in an increasingly stressful world where there is so much focus, whether it is on social media, on portraying perfect lives. It is becoming more difficult to speak about our weaknesses, our pain, our anxiety because there is so much focus… Being very active on social media, I noticed the stress on portraying perfect lives. No one’s life is perfect, trust me.”

“I think it is time for people like us, people like me most definitely, to speak about not just the glitz and glamour but also the pain, the suffering, the lows. It is normal for all of us to go through that, it is too normal to talk about it and it is normal to ask for help,” she added.

Samantha used her personal experience to illustrate how talking to others helped her get over a tough time in her life.

She said that she has gone through a difficult time in her life and asked for help. She sought help from friends and counsellors and that has made a huge difference in her life. If she is sitting here today, strong, and ready for the next part of her life, it is not just because she was strong but it is because many people helped her to be strong.