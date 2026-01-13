Maharashtra: Zilla parishads, panchayat samitis elections to be held on Feb 5; check details
Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes fan of Yami Gautam, praises Haq: 'I felt love, rage, and...' after watching film
Exclusive: Shakti Anand calls Mahadev & Sons his 'Animal', reacts to revolution of TV from kitchen poltics to..., comments on success of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
How Sony Virdi Is Redefining the School Experience of Sikkim Children
SA20: Faf du Plessis ruled out remainder of T20 league, Joburg Super Kings announce new skipper
China again provokes India with claim over Shaksgam Valley: What is the dispute all about?
Karan Aujla accused of cheating on wife Palak Aujla after Canadian singer makes shocking allegations: 'Was publicly shamed...'
New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch in India: Check price, design, features, key specs, and more
GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati releases hall ticket, check steps to download, exam dates, schedule
O'Romeo: Shahid Kapoor film lands in major trouble, Hussain Ustara's daughter THREATENS to send Rs 2 crore for...
ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised Yami Gautam and Haq, saying the film made her feel love, rage, strength, vulnerability and hope. The movie’s storytelling and performances continue to impress audiences and industry peers alike.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared her reaction to the courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. Having seen the movie, Samantha immediately went to Instagram to tell everybody about the great impact it had on her. The actress said that the movie gave her all the feelings that one could experience in a single moment: love, rage, strength, vulnerability and hope. She has posted such a passionate message that it has been noticed not only by her fans but also by the film industry.
Haq has been caught up in a courtroom drama battle that has stirred great acclaim ever since its release on the Netflix platform. The story revolves around love, faith, and bravery. Samantha portrayed it as a case of unique and very human storytelling, with no bias or judgment. She stated that the movie was a reminder of why, although it is a hard path, artists choose cinema. In her opinion, such stories cannot be erased from the conscience of the audience.
Particularly, Samantha showered praises on Yami Gautam's acting and described it as powerful and emotionally charged. Moreover, the starlet actually made the fictitious character her own, and the feelings attached to the narrative did not seem to be from a distance. She also expressed her utmost gratitude to the writer and director, saying they deserved the congratulations for giving the audience a film that, through the medium of extreme power and profound meaning, conveys such a deep message.
Haq has not only won the hearts of the people but also the admiration of other celebrities. Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt are among the few who have openly acknowledged Yami's acting and the narrative of the film. Their remarks have contributed to the already increasing good buzz of the film.
Also read: Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 sparks debate as fans claim Duffer Brothers used ChatGPT for finale: 'Can this be...'
The emotional depth of Haq, along with strong performances, has made it a film that viewers can relate to. Samantha’s reaction demonstrates the power of cinema to elicit a range of emotions in the audience, ranging from happiness and anger to optimism. Her social media update has encouraged a lot of movie lovers to see the film and live through its powerful narrative. Haq is still gaining notice and accolades for its storytelling, acting and revealing emotion, proving that powerful films impress and maintain their grip on the audience long after their release.