Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes fan of Yami Gautam, praises Haq: 'I felt love, rage, and...' after watching film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised Yami Gautam and Haq, saying the film made her feel love, rage, strength, vulnerability and hope. The movie’s storytelling and performances continue to impress audiences and industry peers alike.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared her reaction to the courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. Having seen the movie, Samantha immediately went to Instagram to tell everybody about the great impact it had on her. The actress said that the movie gave her all the feelings that one could experience in a single moment: love, rage, strength, vulnerability and hope. She has posted such a passionate message that it has been noticed not only by her fans but also by the film industry.

Haq earns praise for its storytelling:

Haq has been caught up in a courtroom drama battle that has stirred great acclaim ever since its release on the Netflix platform. The story revolves around love, faith, and bravery. Samantha portrayed it as a case of unique and very human storytelling, with no bias or judgment. She stated that the movie was a reminder of why, although it is a hard path, artists choose cinema. In her opinion, such stories cannot be erased from the conscience of the audience.

Particularly, Samantha showered praises on Yami Gautam's acting and described it as powerful and emotionally charged. Moreover, the starlet actually made the fictitious character her own, and the feelings attached to the narrative did not seem to be from a distance. She also expressed her utmost gratitude to the writer and director, saying they deserved the congratulations for giving the audience a film that, through the medium of extreme power and profound meaning, conveys such a deep message.

Industry reaction and support:

Haq has not only won the hearts of the people but also the admiration of other celebrities. Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt are among the few who have openly acknowledged Yami's acting and the narrative of the film. Their remarks have contributed to the already increasing good buzz of the film.

Also read: Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 sparks debate as fans claim Duffer Brothers used ChatGPT for finale: 'Can this be...'

Why viewers are connecting with Haq:

The emotional depth of Haq, along with strong performances, has made it a film that viewers can relate to. Samantha’s reaction demonstrates the power of cinema to elicit a range of emotions in the audience, ranging from happiness and anger to optimism. Her social media update has encouraged a lot of movie lovers to see the film and live through its powerful narrative. Haq is still gaining notice and accolades for its storytelling, acting and revealing emotion, proving that powerful films impress and maintain their grip on the audience long after their release.