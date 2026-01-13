FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Maharashtra: Zilla parishads, panchayat samitis elections to be held on Feb 5; check details

Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes fan of Yami Gautam, praises Haq: 'I felt love, rage, and...' after watching film

Exclusive: Shakti Anand calls Mahadev & Sons his 'Animal', reacts to revolution of TV from kitchen poltics to..., comments on success of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

How Sony Virdi Is Redefining the School Experience of Sikkim Children

SA20: Faf du Plessis ruled out remainder of T20 league, Joburg Super Kings announce new skipper

China again provokes India with claim over Shaksgam Valley: What is the dispute all about?

Karan Aujla accused of cheating on wife Palak Aujla after Canadian singer makes shocking allegations: 'Was publicly shamed...'

New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch in India: Check price, design, features, key specs, and more

GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati releases hall ticket, check steps to download, exam dates, schedule

O'Romeo: Shahid Kapoor film lands in major trouble, Hussain Ustara's daughter THREATENS to send Rs 2 crore for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Maharashtra: Zilla parishads, panchayat samitis elections to be held on Feb 5; check details

Maharashtra: Zilla parishads, panchayat samitis elections to be held on Feb 5

Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes fan of Yami Gautam, praises Haq: 'I felt love, rage, and...' after watching film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes fan of Yami Gautam, praises Haq

Exclusive: Shakti Anand calls Mahadev & Sons his 'Animal', reacts to revolution of TV from kitchen poltics to..., comments on success of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Exclusive: Shakti Anand on Mahadev & Sons, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed

The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes fan of Yami Gautam, praises Haq: 'I felt love, rage, and...' after watching film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised Yami Gautam and Haq, saying the film made her feel love, rage, strength, vulnerability and hope. The movie’s storytelling and performances continue to impress audiences and industry peers alike.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 06:03 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes fan of Yami Gautam, praises Haq: 'I felt love, rage, and...' after watching film
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared her reaction to the courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. Having seen the movie, Samantha immediately went to Instagram to tell everybody about the great impact it had on her. The actress said that the movie gave her all the feelings that one could experience in a single moment: love, rage, strength, vulnerability and hope. She has posted such a passionate message that it has been noticed not only by her fans but also by the film industry.

Haq earns praise for its storytelling:

Haq has been caught up in a courtroom drama battle that has stirred great acclaim ever since its release on the Netflix platform. The story revolves around love, faith, and bravery. Samantha portrayed it as a case of unique and very human storytelling, with no bias or judgment. She stated that the movie was a reminder of why, although it is a hard path, artists choose cinema. In her opinion, such stories cannot be erased from the conscience of the audience.

Particularly, Samantha showered praises on Yami Gautam's acting and described it as powerful and emotionally charged. Moreover, the starlet actually made the fictitious character her own, and the feelings attached to the narrative did not seem to be from a distance. She also expressed her utmost gratitude to the writer and director, saying they deserved the congratulations for giving the audience a film that, through the medium of extreme power and profound meaning, conveys such a deep message.

Industry reaction and support:

Haq has not only won the hearts of the people but also the admiration of other celebrities. Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt are among the few who have openly acknowledged Yami's acting and the narrative of the film. Their remarks have contributed to the already increasing good buzz of the film.

Also read: Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 sparks debate as fans claim Duffer Brothers used ChatGPT for finale: 'Can this be...'

Why viewers are connecting with Haq:

The emotional depth of Haq, along with strong performances, has made it a film that viewers can relate to. Samantha’s reaction demonstrates the power of cinema to elicit a range of emotions in the audience, ranging from happiness and anger to optimism. Her social media update has encouraged a lot of movie lovers to see the film and live through its powerful narrative. Haq is still gaining notice and accolades for its storytelling, acting and revealing emotion, proving that powerful films impress and maintain their grip on the audience long after their release.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maharashtra: Zilla parishads, panchayat samitis elections to be held on Feb 5; check details
Maharashtra: Zilla parishads, panchayat samitis elections to be held on Feb 5
Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes fan of Yami Gautam, praises Haq: 'I felt love, rage, and...' after watching film
Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes fan of Yami Gautam, praises Haq
Exclusive: Shakti Anand calls Mahadev & Sons his 'Animal', reacts to revolution of TV from kitchen poltics to..., comments on success of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
Exclusive: Shakti Anand on Mahadev & Sons, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
How Sony Virdi Is Redefining the School Experience of Sikkim Children
How Sony Virdi Is Redefining the School Experience of Sikkim Children
SA20: Faf du Plessis ruled out remainder of T20 league, Joburg Super Kings announce new skipper
SA20: Faf du Plessis ruled out remainder of T20 league, JSK announce new skipper
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement