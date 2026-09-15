Samantha Ruth Prabhu baby shower: Mom-to-be glows in butter-yellow Kanjivaram saree and gold jewels; see pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared glowing pictures from her baby shower in a butter-yellow Kanjivaram saree with gold temple jewellery, winning love from fans.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared pictures from her baby shower on Instagram and won hearts online. She was seen glowing in a butter-yellow Kanjivaram saree with gold temple jewellery. Fans and friends showered love in the comments.

Samantha glows in Kanjivaram saree at baby shower

Samantha wore a butter-yellow Kanjivaram saree with zari bootis and a golden border for her baby shower, sourced from the traditional loom brand Sutrani. The brand said, "For her baby shower, Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose Sutrani and seeing her step into one of our Kanjivarams is a moment we hold very close." The saree was woven with delicate geometric checkered bootis in pure zari and has a vintage-inspired herringbone gold border.

Samantha showcased her saree with gold temple jewellery from Varnam, styled her hair in a bun adorned with white gajra flowers, and selected pink lipstick, blush and eyeshadow. She highlighted the significance of honouring Indian traditions in her post. In her post, Samantha wrote about respecting Indian traditions. She said, "I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting." During the rituals, she donned a mustard-yellow anarkali suit while the women of the house gathered to apply turmeric paste, pour water over her, and apply kumkum on her forehead before she switched to a Kanjivaram saree.

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Fans react to baby shower pictures

Social media was filled with wishes. Upasana Kamineni Konidela commented, "So lovely." A fan wrote, "From winning our hearts on screen to stepping into the most beautiful role of your life. You are going to be an amazing mother." Another said, "Love to see you so happy. I pray for your baby and your good health."