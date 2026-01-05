Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru turn hosts, Tamannaah Bhatia joins their intimate get-together, see viral pics

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru hosted a cosy evening at home with close friends, including Tamannaah Bhatia, sharing warm moments amid festive décor and busy work lives.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 08:05 PM IST

Newly married couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru recently hosted a warm and cosy evening at their home. The event saw the presence of some of the industry's best friends, such as the actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The night was a mixture of cosiness and joy, and the couple made the most of their time with the family and friends.

A warm get-together with friends:

Samantha posted a few photos from the night on her social media account, thus allowing the admirers to see the interior of their house that was decked out gorgeously. The hosts provided an easy-going and cordial mood for their visitors. The revellers seemed to be in high spirits as they took pictures together and experienced the peaceful night. Tamannaah Bhatia was among the people in the photographs wearing a broad smile, which was an obvious reflection of the close relationship with Samantha.

Festive decorations still up:

The festive décor inside the house was one of the highlights of the evening. Christmas decorations were still adorning Samantha’s house, including a Christmas tree, ribbons, wreaths and lights. She even playfully asked her followers whether she really had to take them down, proving her love for the festive season.

Also read: Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details

Balancing personal and professional life:

Samantha and Raj, aside from savouring their marriage, are still occupied with their work commitments. Samantha has multiple projects in the queue, which consist of films and web series. In the meantime, Raj is still working as a director. The duo even managed to schedule their busy time around the parties for friends and happy times. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's intimate night is a perfect combination of love, friendship and warmth, thus giving the fans a charming glimpse of the couple's new life.

