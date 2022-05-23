Samantha Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda get injured during shooting for stunt scene in Kashmir

DNA file photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got injured in Kashmir while shooting for their upcoming Film titled ‘Kushi’ and was immediately helped with first-aid.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the two while shooting for an action-packed scene got severely hurt, therefore, the shooting had to be halted for a few hours. “Samantha and Vijay were performing a stunt sequence in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir during which they sustained injuries. The scene was very tough. Both the actors had to run a vehicle over the rope tied on both sides of the Lidder river, but unfortunately, the vehicle fell down into the deep water and both injured their backs,” a spokesperson of Vijay Deverakonda’s team said.

According to the crew member, “both the actors were immediately rushed to the hotel nearby on the banks of Dal Lake. Physiotherapists were called in and therapy is going on.” The duo while shooting had to face certain backlashes, as per reports.

Also according to reports, the two are back reshooting for their film on Sunday and this time it’s in the interiors of Srinagar’s Dal Lake. The shoot is said to be security tight and ‘nobody is allowed to come close to them.’

A few days back, the two dropped a music video teaser of ‘Kushi’ title track, where they were seen sharing some romantic moments between them. Kushi, which is said to be a romcom will hit the screen on December 23 of this year. The duo will be reuniting together onscreen after 4 years and was last seen in 2018’s Mahanati. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the pair onscreen after so long. The Oo Antava girl is too excited for this project as she had earlier shared a picture with `Kushi` music director Hesham Abdul, where she penned, "The man of the moment. Can't wait for Kushi".