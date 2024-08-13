Twitter
Samanta drops unseen photos from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement, shares best wishes for couple

Sobhita Dhulipala's sister Samanta Dhulipala has shared unseen photos from the actress and actor Naga Chaitanya's engagement.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 06:54 PM IST

Samanta drops unseen photos from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement, shares best wishes for couple
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement
Naga Chaitanya had tied the knot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. The couple were paired together in several films including Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, Autonagar Surya, and Majili. In 2021, they announced their separation and got divorced, breaking the hearts of the fans, who fondly called them 'SamChay'.

On August 8, 2024, Naga Chaitanya, who is the son of the superstar Nagarjuna, got engaged with Sobhita Dhulipala in a traditional ceremony. Chaitanya and Sobhita had started dating in 2022, and their vacation photos from Europe had surfaced on the internet in the last two years. However, both of them never spoke about their relationship.

A couple of days after their engagement, Sobhita's sister Samanta Dhulipala has shared some of the unseen photos from the ceremony. In the pictures, the couple is seen posing first with Sobhita's family, then Naga's family, and then both the families together, the Akkinenis and Dhulipalas. Along with sharing the pictures, Samanta wrote, "To forever 2022 - infinity (emoji)", and added the emojis of an evil eye and a silver heart emojis.

The first photos from their engagement were shared by Nagarjuna on his X (formerly Twitter handle) handle, a few hours after the ceremony. A day after their engagement, Sobhita dropped some romantic photos from the ceremony in a joint post with Chaitanya. The Made In Heaven actress wore a pink saree, while the Laal Singh Chaddha actor wore a silk kurta for their special day.

In an interview to Times Now, Nagarjuna shared why the families had a 'hurried engagement' as he stated, "We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, Let’s do it. We chose this day because it is very auspicious. Both families consulted the Nakshatras, and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it."

