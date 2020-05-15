Samantha Akkineni goes on bike ride with Naga Chaitanya amidst lockdown

Samantha Akkineni, who has been under lockdown with husband Naga Chaitanya and their pet Hash, now stepped out of the house. She and Naga Chaitanya were spotted on a bike as they stepped out for a ride during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Samantha, wearing black sweatpants, carried a backpack with her on the bike. Both flashed their smiles to the camera. If her icon alongside the image is anything to go by, Samantha stepped out to buy bread for the family (probably stored in her backpack).

Interestingly Samantha had recently shared an image where the whole family had travelled in a car. Hash was seen taking in the view and fresh air then, while sitting on Samantha's lap. Naga, on the other hand, was filled with joy as he opened the door to their car.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been spending their lockdown mostly pampering Hash (which was the case even otherwise). Samantha even celebrated her birthday under the lockdown with a cake baked by hubby dearest at their home.