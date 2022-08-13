Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Salman Rushdie stabbing: Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar, Stephen King react to author getting attacked

Bollywood and international celebrities have reacted to the attack on author Salman Rushdie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

Salman Rushdie stabbing: Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar, Stephen King react to author getting attacked
Javed Akhtar, Salman Rushdie, Kangana Ranaunt

Indian-born author Salman Rushdie, who has often remained in the middle of controversies due to his contentious views on several issues, was attacked in western New York while he was on stage during an event, according to media reports.

According to news reports, Salman Rushdie was in New York to deliver a lecture, when a man climbed on stage and attacked him with a sharp object. Bollywood celebrities reacted to the attack, and they shared their concern on social media. 

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar condemned the attack as 'barbaric' and wrote, "I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic. I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker." 

Here's the tweet

Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the incident on her Instagram and wrote, "Another day another appalling act by jihadis, The Satanic Verses is one of the greatest book of it's time... I'm shaken...beyond words. Appalling." 

Here's Kangana's story

image

Even international well-known author Stephen King expressed his concern for Salman and commented, "I hope Salman is okay." He later tweeted, What kind of asshat stabs a writer, anyway? F****r!"

Here's Stephen's tweet

A bounty of over USD 3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.Iran's government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini's decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from USD 2.8 million to USD 3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was ‘no evidence' of people being interested in the reward. Some of the most popular books written by Salman Rushdie include The Satanic Verses, Midnight’s Children, Shame, and The Golden House.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 420 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.