The SUV has high-tech safety features including bomb alert indicators, fireproof glass and tinted windows to increase privacy.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has beefed up his security since his close aide and NCP MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Bishnoi has been targeting Salman for a long time, primarily due to an incident where the actor was convicted of shooting a blackbuck, a deer that is sacred to the Bishnoi community.

Now, to enhance his security amid death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Salman recently imported a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV worth around Rs 2 crore. The SUV has high-tech safety features including bomb alert indicators, fireproof glass and tinted windows to increase privacy. This is the second bulletproof vehicle, which he purchased from Dubai. The 58-year-old actor is travelling exclusively in this bulletproof SUV for his safety.

Moreover, Bishnoi gang members had also opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April. Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday uncovered a plot to kill Khan by the Bishnoi gang in June and arrested one of its shooters, identified as Sukhbir Singh of Haryana's Panipat.

The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, following which the Crime Branch began a probe, an official said on Friday. Salman has again begun shooting for the next season of Bigg Boss 18.

READ | Meet man, who once did internship at RBI, now India's newest billionaire, runs Rs 10144 crore company as...