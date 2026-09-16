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Salman Khan teases Varun Sharma during Ganpati Visarjan, video goes viral: 'Aur kitna wish...' | Watch

Salman Khan's playful moment with Varun Sharma during Sohail Khan's Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai went viral, leaving fans amused.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 11:01 AM IST

Salman Khan teases Varun Sharma during Ganpati Visarjan, video goes viral: 'Aur kitna wish...' | Watch
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A fun moment between Salman Khan and Varun Sharma during Ganpati Visarjan went viral on social media. The incident, which occurred on September 15 at Sohail Khan’s celebration in Mumbai, featured Salman waiting to seek blessings while Varun was offering prayers. Salman playfully teased Varun for taking too long.

Salman Khan teased Varun Sharma in viral video

In the viral video, Varun Sharma was seen standing in front of the Ganpati idol with folded hands, praying. Salman Khan was waiting right behind him. After waiting for a few seconds, Salman poked Varun and jokingly said, "Aur kitni wish mangega? Bhagwan zyaada nahi dega."

Everyone laughed at Salman’s comment, and Varun acknowledged it with a smile, letting Salman offer his prayers. The widely shared video on Instagram and X showcased their friendly bond, with many fans noting that Salman’s joke added a light-hearted touch to the moment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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Salman attended Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan

Salman Khan participated in his brother Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan celebrations in Mumbai, marked by music, dance, and dhol. Sohail and his son Arhaan were also seen dancing during the event. Salman was dressed casually in a black T-shirt, a sleeveless grey jacket and a navy blue beanie. He has a tradition of attending Ganpati celebrations with his family, frequently seen at aarti and visarjan functions at home and with close friends.

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh's Ex Karan Wahi reacts to entry rumours: 'I want limelight...' | Watch

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20, which premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants under the theme 'Tathas Two,' featuring two lifelines. He will next appear in the film Maatrubhumi, co-starring Chitrangda Singh, set for release in 2026. Khan is involved in a pan-India action film titled Monster, produced by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, with a planned Eid 2027 release.

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