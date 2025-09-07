Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan takes jibe at Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize aspiration on Bigg Boss 19: 'Ye kya ho raha...Jo sabse zyada...'

In the episode, Salman was addressing the contestants' fights and disagreements, and how many contestants were trying to act like peacekeepers while fanning the fires themselves. At one point, without naming anyone, Salman clearly took a dig at Trump, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

Salman Khan takes jibe at Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize aspiration on Bigg Boss 19: 'Ye kya ho raha...Jo sabse zyada...'
US President Donald Trump has often said he should be given the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize for his part in ending several conflicts, including, India-Pakistan ceasefire, the Russia-Ukraine war, among others. Amid this, Superstar Salman Khan took a veiled dig at Trump over his desire to win the prestigious accolade. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan shared some choicest words of advice and criticism for the contestants. 

What did Salman Khan say?

In the episode, Salman was addressing the contestants' fights and disagreements, and how many contestants were trying to act like peacekeepers while fanning the fires themselves. At one point, without naming anyone, Salman clearly took a dig at Trump as he said,  "Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya me. Jo sabse zyada trouble phaila rahe hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye (What is happening worldwide? Those who are spreading trouble want the peace prize for themselves)." 

Trump reportedly, during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17 sought his support for the Nobel Peace Prize nomination, on the grounds of ending India-Pakistan hostilities -- to which PM Modi refused and brushed off Trump's claim, maintaining New Delhi's position that the ceasefire was agreed upon between India and Pakistan, according to a report in New York Times. 

Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize desire

Recently, leading American academic Terril Jones, while describing Donald Trump's distinctive negotiating style, said the former president sought to position himself as a global peace broker, including by claims of pushing for a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which was firmly denied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a response Trump reportedly took personally.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's veiled attack on Trump has garnered mixed reactions on social media. On the professional front, he is currently hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Bigg Boss 19, which began last month. The actor is shooting for his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, in the meantime. He was recently spotted flying out to Ladakh from Mumbai for the shoot. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it is based on the real-life events of the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese armies.

