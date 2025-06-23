ENTERTAINMENT
AVM is most commonly found in the brain and spinal cord; however, it can occur anywhere in the body. The condition can result in the death of nerve cells.
Salman Khan carries a tough exterior, but beneath it, the superstar has been quietly enduring serious and complex health conditions. In his latest appearance on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, the superstar revealed that he suffers from trigeminal neuralgia, a brain aneurysm and arteriovenous malformation(AVM) and other injuries. “We’re still working with trigeminal neuralgia, with an aneurysm in the brain, with AV malformation. We’re walking, we’re working despite all this,” he said on the show. His revelation has led his fans and followers to be concerned, reminding them of an old viral video where he looked unusually fatigued at a public event.
What is an AVM condition? How serious is the condition?
It is a rare and abnormal condition where blood vessels tangle, disrupting the typical blood circulation and oxygen exchange in tissues. In a healthy system, arteries carry oxygen-rich blood from the heart to body tissues, and veins return oxygen-depleted blood to the lungs and heart; and Capillaries serve as the critical link between the two. But in an AVM, the arteries connect directly to veins without intervening capillaries, causing blood to bypass the tissue that needs it, leading to oxygen starvation over time. It is most commonly found in the brain and spinal cord; however, it can occur anywhere in the body. The condition can result in the death of nerve cells.
AVM have some major symptoms, including seizures, chronic or severe headaches, vision problems, muscle weakness or paralysis, numbness or abnormal sensations, difficulty speaking or understanding speech, memory issues, confusion, or even hallucinations. Impaired coordination or walking, fainting or dizziness, cognitive decline or executive function difficulty, among others. In cases with severe AVM, the patient can suffer intracranial haemorrhage, leading to stroke, long-term brain damage, or death. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, if bleeding occurs in AVMs, it can be dangerous. The result can be a hemorrhagic stroke and irreversible damage. However, many people with AVM can live relatively normal lives with early diagnosis and treatment. However, if the malformation bleeds or causes seizures, the stakes become much higher.
What is a brain aneurysm? How serious is the condition?
In case of a brain aneurysm, blood vessels bulge in the brain, and blood flows through a blood vessel, putting pressure on a weak area of the vessel wall, according to the Mayo Clinic. According to the Mayo Clinic, most brain aneurysms are harmless and asymptomatic. It is often discovered incidentally during tests for other conditions. If an aneurysm ruptures, it can cause bleeding and lead to a hemorrhagic stroke. The symptoms include confusion, vomiting and nausea, sensitivity to light, stiff neck, loss of consciousness and blurred or double vision. Headaches may occur, which can last many days.
