Salman Khan shares touching biking memory with his father Salim Khan: 'He bought his first bike for Rs....'

Salman Khan shares fond memories of family, passion, and riding at the ISRL Season 2 launch, recalling restoring his father's first motorcycle, a 1956 Triumph Tiger, from a Hyderabad junkyard.

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in the country, enjoying immense love from across the nation. While he is a megastar, he is also a devoted family man. We've often seen him celebrating festivals and cherishing good times with his loved ones. Recently, he recalled fond memories of restoring his father's old bike and teaching his nephews how to ride at their farmhouse.

Last year, Salman had shared a picture on his social media, where he was seen posing with a vintage bike alongside his father, captioning it: 'Dad's 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100, 1956!' As the superstar got nostalgic, he said, "He bought this bike when he was 16 years old for 4800." Salim Khan later parted with the bike, but he would often recall it in conversations with Sohail Khan. Salman further shared, "Sohail sourced this bike. It was lying in a junkyard in Hyderabad. So, we got this bike from Hyderabad, sourced all the parts (that were missing) and restored it for him."

At the unveiling of Season 2 of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), where Salman Khan serves as the brand ambassador, he reminisced about learning to ride from his father, Salim Khan.