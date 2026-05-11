Salman Khan shares emotional childhood photos with Salma Khan And Helen; 'Keeping the family united'

Salman Khan shared emotional childhood photos with Salma Khan and Helen on Mother’s Day, thanking them for 'keeping the family united.' The heartfelt tribute received love from fans across social media.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated Mother’s Day with an emotional tribute to his mothers, Salma Khan and Helen. The actor shared a series of heartfelt throwback photos on social media, giving fans a glimpse into his close bond with his family.

Salman Khan shares emotional childhood memories:

The actor shared Mother’s Day Instagram posts that showcased his mother, Salma Khan and his stepmother Helen through nostalgic pictures. The hidden pictures started to receive online recognition because fans applauded the actor for his genuine tribute.

A photo showed a young Salman Khan standing with Helen while he wore a pink-and-white checkered shirt. The second photo showed the actor when he was a child sleeping on his mother’s lap. The photos displayed warm affection between Salman and his two mothers through their strong emotional bond.

Salman Khan has often spoken openly about the importance of family in his life. Salma Khan and Helen Khan have helped the actor maintain his family ties during his rise to fame in the film industry. The latest Mother’s Day post showed his deep respect and love for his family members.

Fans react to Salman Khan’s Mother’s Day post:

The first time people saw the pictures, fans immediately started posting positive comments. The pictures received praise from many viewers who described them as 'pure', 'heartwarming' and 'full of emotions.' The users who watched the video showed their admiration for the relationship between Salman Khan and Helen, which demonstrated how blended families can maintain close and supportive ties. The actor's tribute to the Khan family received strong support from his followers, who value their tight family connections.

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Chiranjeevi also shares a heartfelt Mother’s Day message:

South megastar Chiranjeevi used Mother's Day to share his mother's past through emotional throwback pictures. He dedicated a heartfelt message to his mother by describing her role as the first teacher who provided him with strength throughout his life. Chiranjeevi shared family pictures on Instagram to celebrate mothers worldwide, while he expressed gratitude for their constant love and dedication.