Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt will appear in important scenes of the upcoming American thriller.

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are said to be part of an upcoming Hollywood thriller, marking their debut in an international project. The two stars have traveled to Saudi Arabia to film their cameo roles, with the shoot currently taking place at the newly opened AlUla Studios.

The filming is expected to wrap up by February 19. As per a report by Mid-Day, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt will appear in important scenes of the upcoming American thriller. While specific details about the film are being kept under wraps due to strict NDAs, sources confirm that the movie is being created for a global audience.

“Salman and Sanjay are well-known, especially in the Middle East. Their scenes are designed to make a strong impact," a source shared with the publication.

AlUla Studios has become a popular filming location for international productions. Hollywood films such as Kandahar (2023), starring Gerard Butler, have already been filmed there. The current Hollywood thriller being shot is also set to showcase the region's stunning cinematic landscapes. Salman Khan's team is said to have arrived in Riyadh on Sunday morning to begin a three-day shoot.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have worked together in several Bollywood films, including Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000), and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002). Their on-screen chemistry has always been a favorite among fans. Last year, the two reunited for the track Old Money by Indo-Canadian rapper Dhillon, which combined Bollywood nostalgia with modern Punjabi music.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will next appear in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar as the antagonist, and Satyaraj and Sharman Joshi in significant roles. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has a busy schedule ahead with Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, and the sequel to Son of Sardaar.