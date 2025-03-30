Salman Khan has again wowed his fans with his next big film in 2025, Sikandar. His latest movie was released a day before Eid-ul-Fitr. Fans who have watched the movie on its first day gave mixed responses. Many moviegoers praised it as a blockbuster, ‘pure power’, others called it disappointment.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, aka, Bhaijan, has millions of fans worldwide waiting for his new releases, which as per the tradition, are mostly released around Eid (Salman Khan eid releases). Salman’s fans get a double treat watching his movies around the festival time. His films often record blockbuster box office collection despite negative reviews, and this is due to Bhaijan’s diverse fan following.

Salman Khan has again wowed his fans with his next big film in 2025, Sikandar. His latest movie was released on March 30 (Sikandar release), a day before Eid-ul-Fitr. Fans who have already watched the movie on its first day, a Sunday, making it a holiday mood for a movie, gave mixed responses on Sikandar movie review. While many moviegoers praised the film as a blockbuster, ‘pure power’, ‘amazing’, ‘super hit’ while others dubbed it as a ‘disappointment’ and blamed lack of a good story for not being able to understand.

Sikandar’s release brings mixed responses from fans

A moviegoer wrote on X, “Just watched #Sikandar and i am telling you that this is the best Salman Khan movie after Bajrangi Bhaijaan.” Another excited fan, after watching the movie, wrote, “RESPECT for SALMAN KHAN & Sajid Nadiadwala for changing the trend in Bollywood….. Tickets kamm bike yaa zada ye taqdeer hai par isey aam jannta he KHAREED rahi hai iss baat ki GUARANTEE hai… Dil jeet lia bhai ne…. Asli Sikandar…. Salute hai Boss aap dono ko…” Some fans took the craze level crazier as they cut a cake outside of Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai to celebrate Sikandar’s release on its first day. One fan even posted a short video of fans dancing in theatres while watching the movie.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Visuals from outside of Gaiety Galaxy Cinema where fans arrive and cut a cake as today Salman Khan's starrer 'Sikandar' is being released today pic.twitter.com/gU8ig4NTp9 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2025

Those who criticised the movie wrote, “Whole #Sikandar movie can't match even 10% of this interval sequence of #Jawan..!” Another critic wrote, “Better to not waste your single penny on Sikandar or Salman Khan.” A user, citing negative reviews of other fans, wrote, “Another mess by Salman Khan on Eid One Of The Worst Movie Of #SalmanKhan.”

The 2025 Salman Khan film ‘Sikandar’ is an action thriller directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film stars Salman Khan in a dual role both as Sanjay Rajkot and Sikandar, apart from other supporting actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.