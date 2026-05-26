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Salman Khan's private dinner video gets leaked, angry fans share concern about his privacy and security: 'This is so sad'

Salman Khan sparked concern among fans after a private dinner video of the actor leaked online. Many social media users criticised the invasion of privacy and defended Salman, while the actor and his team are yet to react to the viral clip.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 26, 2026, 04:50 PM IST

Salman Khan's private dinner video gets leaked, angry fans share concern about his privacy and security: 'This is so sad'
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Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, has once again grabbed headlines after a private dinner video of the actor surfaced online and quickly went viral. The clip, which shows Salman quietly having a meal with close friends while looking visibly tired, sparked concern among fans, many of whom criticised the leak and called it an invasion of privacy.

Fans slam leaked private dinner video:

Recently, a short clip was recorded secretly without Salman Khan’s knowledge. The recorder didn't disclose the gathering location, but after the video was circulated online, the fans were upset. The different social media users have questioned why a celebrity’s personal moments were being shared publicly and called the act 'disrespectful' and 'sad.' 

A fan has written that celebrities are public figures but still deserve privacy, while another questioned how the video was leaked despite Salman’s known security concerns. A lot of users have also shared the concern about the privacy issues of the actor’s condition and criticised people for sharing videos.

Recent paparazzi controversy:

The leaked clip comes shortly after Salman Khan made headlines for losing his temper with paparazzi outside a Mumbai hospital over their alleged insensitive behaviour. The actor later accepted the photographers’ apology during a public event after posting a series of late-night messages on Instagram.

Also read: Ashutosh Rana-Renuka Shahane 25th anniversary: Couple recreates sweet varmala ceremony, fans react: ‘Perfect couple’

Salman Khan’s upcoming film:

On the work front, Salman Khan is sort of busy, shooting right now for director Vamshi Paidipally’s untitled action film that’s backed by Dil Raju. The movie has Nayanthara as the female lead, and yep it is her first real collaboration with Salman. It’s being paced to hit theatres around Eid 2027, so nothing is set in stone, but the plan is for that release window.

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