Salman Khan’s late-night Instagram posts leave fans worried: 'You look in pain, please rest'

Salman Khan’s late-night Instagram posts after a hospital paparazzi incident sparked concern among fans, who noticed emotional captions and urged him to rest and take care of his health.

Salman Khan has left fans worried after sharing a series of emotional and strongly worded Instagram posts late on Tuesday night, following an incident with paparazzi outside Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Many fans noticed a visible change in his tone and flooded social media with messages of concern and support.

Hospital visit turns into paparazzi controversy:

The incident reportedly happened when Salman Khan visited a relative at Hinduja Hospital in Bandra, and as he started to step out, photographers crowded around him to catch those visuals, which made him look visibly irritated. In the clips from the scene, Salman angrily reacted and seemed to ask, 'Dimag kharab hai kya?' Then, he moved away from the spot. Later, the paparazzi apologised, but still, the whole episode looked like it really unsettled the actor.

Emotional Instagram posts go viral:

Hours after the hospital visit, Salman Khan took to Instagram and posted a bunch of selfies, but the captions were unusually emotional and kind of intense. In those posts, he also showed clear anger about how the media behaves and, in the same breath, he mentioned his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. He seemed to imply that private things, personal situations, should not be turned into publicity, not like that.

He wrote sharply about the press, saying they should not 'enjoy his pain,'and at the same time, he questioned where exactly the line is between personal life and media coverage. Those posts didn’t stay under the radar for long; they went viral fast and then everything online started buzzing, with people discussing it from every angle.

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Fans express concern over Salman Khan:

After those posts, fans sort of flooded the comments area with supportive words, like 'hey bro take it easy', and they kinda kept repeating that he should watch over his health and emotional well-being. A bunch of users mentioned he looked 'sad', and they said they are concerned about what’s going on inside his mind.

Phrases such as 'Take care bhai ' and “You look in pain, please rest” showed up a lot across social media platforms. Some fans even wondered if everything is fine on a personal level, like if his private life is ok or not.