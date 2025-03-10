Salman Khan is all set to woo his fans with his next movie Sikandar and the movie is sure to add some colours of happiness to this Holi. Sikandar’s song ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ is much loved after its teaser was released on social media.

Salman Khan is all set to woo his fans with his next movie Sikandar and the movie is sure to add some colours of happiness to this Holi. Sikandar’s song ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ is much loved after its teaser was released on social media. The teaser of the song has been released at an appropriate time ahead of Holi 2025 and has made fans more enthusiastic for the film for which they were waiting long.

‘Bam Bam Bhole’ makes fans go crazy

Salman Khan posted the teaser on his Instagram account while informing the release date of the song. The caption read, “# BamBamBhole Song Out Tomorrow at 1:11 PM!’. Watching the teaser of Bam Bam Bhole which features Salman Khan for a glimpse emerging out of a splash of colours got fans of Salman Bhai excited who praised the teaser and the look of their favorite actor. “The the music and the appearance is looking so cachi…massi song… “like jalwa”, wrote one user. “Ye song bawal macha dega” (This song will make people go crazy) wrote another user with much anticipation. “Yia hi toh chahiye tha” (This is what we wanted), wrote another excited fan. An ardent fan of Salman Khan wrote, “Sab ki aan sab ki jaan sabka ek bhaijaan” (Everyone's pride, everyone's precious, everyone's brother). A user eagerly awaiting Salman Khan’s next film Sikandar wrote, "Salman Bhai is all ready to play Holi this time.”

The song has already kicked off the festival vibe and as it starts with a rap, it takes on the colours and beats of Holi with visuals of people immersed in splash of vibrant colours taking the excitement to the next level. The song has a glimpse of Salman Khan but even a single moment of Bhaijaan is enough for his fans to go lost in the moment. His dashing entry immersed in colours marks an oomph factor. His appearance in the song is enough to make this Holi for his fans more vibrant.

Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, and Husxain of Bombay Lokal team up with young rappers Bhimrao Jogu, Sarfaraz Shaikh, and Faisal Ansari from The Dharavi Dream Project, infusing the track with their infectious energy and raw talent. Sikandar is set to hit theaters globally on March 28, 2025, to coincide with the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations, with a massive release on 5000 screens pan-India.