Salman Khan’s ex-gf Sangeeta Bijlani says this on his viral shirtless post; here's how netizens reacted

Sangeeta Bijlani’s viral reaction to Salman Khan’s shirtless photo grabbed fans’ attention, while the actor’s mysterious caption and fit look sparked massive buzz online.

Actor Salman Khan recently posted a shirtless photo, which grabbed the audience's attention on social media. After this, it caught more eyes because of Sangeeta Bijlani's comment on the post, and it went instantly viral amid renewed buzz around their past relationship.

Sangeeta Bijlani reacts to Salman Khan’s viral shirtless post:

Sangeeta Bijlani, who has a long run with Salman Khan, sort of reacted in the comments section with this simple but kinda loud 'Ufff,' and then the fire emojis. It was such a quick reply, but it instantly got people's attention online, and before long, it started getting passed around on fan pages and entertainment portals.

The post itself also drew interest for Salman’s introspective caption, where he wrote, 'By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u Ab iske aage you figure out what you need to do.' The reflective tone of the message sparked discussion among fans, with many interpreting it in different ways.

Netizens reaction:

Recently, Salman Khan posted a shirtless photograph on his Instagram account. The picture he shared showcased his toned physique and abs, which quickly went viral across platforms. Netizens flooded the comments section with reactions like, 'Our tiger is getting ready to roar', 'Excuse meeee??? blessed my eyes early in the morning', 'What is this behaviour Sallu bhai' and 'Masha Allah', among many others.

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Salman and Sangeeta’s past relationship:

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani’s relationship kinda goes way back, to the early days of their careers, you know. The two reportedly ran into each other during an advertisement shoot and fairly quickly became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples, in a good way. Their bond was around for almost a decade and people widely thought it was basically headed toward marriage, or at least that’s what it felt like from the outside.

There were also reports that wedding preparations had started at one point, though later the whole thing ended before they could actually tie the knot. Even after the breakup, both have kept a cordial and respectful relationship between them over the years, without making it messy.