Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan shares unseen pics of family life with sons Nirvaan, Yohan and pet husky: 'lovable family'

Sohail Khan shared a rare family photo with his sons Nirvaan and Yohan and their pet husky, calling them his 'immediate lovable family.' The candid moment offered fans a glimpse into his quiet and close-knit personal life.

Sohail Khan, who keeps his personal life hidden from public view, surprised his fans by sharing a special and emotional moment from his family life. The actor-filmmaker shared on social media a genuine and affectionate photograph which showed him with his children and pet, creating a moment which fans found touching. Sohail revealed his family relationships when he described his family members as his most cherished people in the world.

Instagram post family moment:

The photograph shows Sohail sitting on a bed together with his two sons, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan. The frame includes their pet husky, which enhances the cosy atmosphere of their home. The image shows a natural home scene, which depicts a family member who is not posing for a public event. His caption, 'My immediate lovable family,' perfectly sums up the emotion behind the post.

Fans react to the candid post:

The post rapidly developed online popularity because fans loved its genuine nature and emotional content. People praised Sohail for sharing authentic details about his life, while others appreciated his strong relationship with his children. The basic nature of the situation touched people so deeply that social media users started to show their appreciation for it.

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Co-parenting with Seema Sajdeh:

Sohail Khan was earlier married to Seema Sajdeh. The couple got married in 1998 and ended their marriage after 22 years of togetherness in 2022. The two parents keep raising their sons together even though they have broken up. Seema has made previous statements about Sohail's fatherhood role, which she described as positive because he stays active and helps their children.