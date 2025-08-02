Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera makes acting debut ahead of Raksha Bandhan, stars in…: 'Bhaijaan ke...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

President Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X, slams France's investigations, says, 'free speech...'

Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital affair: 'I began feeling lonely...'

Who is Sameera Fatima? Nagpur's 'looteri dulhan' arrested for extorting over Rs 5000000 after marrying 8 rich men

Pune Gym Tragedy: 37-year-old man dies after collapsing mid-workout, incident captured on video

Atlee writes emotional 'love letter' to Shah Rukh Khan after he wins National Award for Jawan: 'It’s just my first...'

India denies Donald Trump’s ‘good step’ claim, continues to buy oil from Russia

How much did Vijay Deverakonda charge for Kingdom? Film made for Rs 130 crore, actor also has...

This Saiyaara actor was in Rs 2 crore debt, couldn't even buy chocolates for kids; he is...

This is India's largest airport, with one of Asia's longest runways, not Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, it is in...

Meet Indian-origin richest man in Indonesia, with net worth of Rs 725000000000, brother-in-law of India's famous billionaire, his business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
President Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X, slams France's investigations, says, 'free speech...'

President Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X...

Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital affair: 'I began feeling lonely...'

Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital..

Who is Sameera Fatima? Nagpur's 'looteri dulhan' arrested for extorting over Rs 5000000 after marrying 8 rich men

Who is Sameera Fatima? Nagpur's 'looteri dulhan' arrested for extorting over...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree reveals her 5-step DIY remedy for thicker, shinier hair this monsoon

Bhagyashree reveals her 5-step DIY remedy for thicker, shinier hair this monsoon

Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts that made us laugh hard

Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts

From Black to Saiyaara: 7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth

7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera makes acting debut ahead of Raksha Bandhan, stars in…: 'Bhaijaan ke...'

The clip features Shera playing 'bhai (brother)' to many women in distress as part of Raksha Bandhan campaign.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 02:11 PM IST

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera makes acting debut ahead of Raksha Bandhan, stars in…: 'Bhaijaan ke...'

TRENDING NOW

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has recently showcased his acting skills in a Raksha Bandhan campaign for a grocery delivery app. The campaign marks his acting debut after a brief appearance in a song from the 2011 Bodyguard. 

The clip features Shera playing 'bhai (brother)' to many women in distress as part of the Raksha Bandhan campaign. He assists one in getting an autorickshaw in the rain while protecting another from a touchy-feely classmate. The grocery delivery ad focuses on how Shera is everyone's ‘bhai’. It targets the audience to 'do their duty' for their bhai and send a rakhi to them.

The ad has been widely shared, sparking mixed reactions, mostly positive ones from the netizens. While many compared Shera to look like Yuvraj Singh and Mika, others poked fun at how ‘bhai’ is used to emphasise his employer Salman. A user wrote, “Need Shera bhai to rescue me from my manager” “Bhai Ka Bodyguard Arjun Kappor Se jayeda Famous hai,” reacted a second user. “Maa kasam Shera bhai, aap ho toh asli ‘Being Human’”,  said a third user. “Shera did MBA in bhainance,” joked another user. 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Shera made a brief appearance in a song, which was his popular bodyguard's first on-screen appearance. 14 years after, Shera returned to the screen, leaving the internet quite impressed. His real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been Salman Khan's personal bodyguard and head of security since 1995. He's the boss of Tiger Security, a top-notch security firm that's protected many A-list celebs over the years. Shera's expertise was even called upon for Justin Bieber's Mumbai concert in 2017. He was in charge of Bieber's security detail, making sure the pop star had a safe and smooth visit to India. With years of experience under his belt, Shera is one of the most trusted names in celebrity security. Today's date is Saturday, August 2, 2025, and you're in India.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI announces India U19 squad for Australia tour, this CSK star to lead team, Vaibhav Suryavanshi added to...
BCCI announces India U19 squad for Australia tour, this CSK star to lead team, V
71st National Film Awards: Filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh wins Best Arts/Culture Film for Timeless Tamil Nadu
71st National Film Awards: Filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh wins Best Arts/Cultu
Indian traveller gets 5-year Schengen visa in 4 days, internet asks how
Indian traveller gets 5-year Schengen visa in 4 days, internet asks how
IND vs ENG: Big blow to Ben Stokes-led England as star pacer ruled out of Oval Test after..., his name is...
IND vs ENG: Big blow to England as star pacer ruled out of Oval Test due to...
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT Reliance Jio plans under Rs 300: Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, JioCloud, Jio TV and other benefits
Reliance Jio plans under Rs 300: Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, JioCloud, Jio TV
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree reveals her 5-step DIY remedy for thicker, shinier hair this monsoon
Bhagyashree reveals her 5-step DIY remedy for thicker, shinier hair this monsoon
Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts that made us laugh hard
Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts
From Black to Saiyaara: 7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth
7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth
Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been a star
Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been
Want to watch national award-winning Hindi films? Here’s where to watch them online
Want to watch national award-winning Hindi films? Here’s where to watch them
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE