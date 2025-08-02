Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera makes acting debut ahead of Raksha Bandhan, stars in…: 'Bhaijaan ke...'

The clip features Shera playing 'bhai (brother)' to many women in distress as part of Raksha Bandhan campaign.

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has recently showcased his acting skills in a Raksha Bandhan campaign for a grocery delivery app. The campaign marks his acting debut after a brief appearance in a song from the 2011 Bodyguard.

The clip features Shera playing 'bhai (brother)' to many women in distress as part of the Raksha Bandhan campaign. He assists one in getting an autorickshaw in the rain while protecting another from a touchy-feely classmate. The grocery delivery ad focuses on how Shera is everyone's ‘bhai’. It targets the audience to 'do their duty' for their bhai and send a rakhi to them.

The ad has been widely shared, sparking mixed reactions, mostly positive ones from the netizens. While many compared Shera to look like Yuvraj Singh and Mika, others poked fun at how ‘bhai’ is used to emphasise his employer Salman. A user wrote, “Need Shera bhai to rescue me from my manager” “Bhai Ka Bodyguard Arjun Kappor Se jayeda Famous hai,” reacted a second user. “Maa kasam Shera bhai, aap ho toh asli ‘Being Human’”, said a third user. “Shera did MBA in bhainance,” joked another user.



Meanwhile, Shera made a brief appearance in a song, which was his popular bodyguard's first on-screen appearance. 14 years after, Shera returned to the screen, leaving the internet quite impressed. His real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been Salman Khan's personal bodyguard and head of security since 1995. He's the boss of Tiger Security, a top-notch security firm that's protected many A-list celebs over the years. Shera's expertise was even called upon for Justin Bieber's Mumbai concert in 2017. He was in charge of Bieber's security detail, making sure the pop star had a safe and smooth visit to India. With years of experience under his belt, Shera is one of the most trusted names in celebrity security.