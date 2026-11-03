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Salman Khan's 'Bina shirt ke acchhi body hai' comment on Shah Rukh Khan goes viral, SRK's epic reply steals spotlight; check here

Salman Khan was the only celebrity to get an Instagram reply from Shah Rukh Khan on his 61st birthday on Nov 2, with SRK thanking him for praising his shirtless physique.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 11:53 AM IST

Salman Khan's 'Bina shirt ke acchhi body hai' comment on Shah Rukh Khan goes viral, SRK's epic reply steals spotlight; check here
Salman wishes SRK on 61st birthday.
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Shah Rukh Khan got a special reply from Salman Khan on his birthday and their late-night Instagram chat is grabbing attention. Salman was the only star to receive a reply from SRK among many who wished him.

Salman wishes SRK and gets a reply

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday, November 2, 2026. Many celebrities wished him on social media. Around midnight, Salman Khan shared the new song Tu Mil Jaaye from King on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shahrukh hamesha jawaan raho The King, yeh meri dua hai."

Untitled Design 2026 11 03T114203 036

SRK reposted Salman's story and replied, "Aapne kaha Bina shirt ke acchi body hai, sirf isse liye mehnat ki. Love u bhai always." Fans loved this friendly exchange. Their bond of more than 30 years is well known.

Untitled Design 2026 11 03T113957 155

 

King song and cast details

On his birthday, the first song from King was released. The song Tu Mil Jaaye features SRK and Deepika Padukone and has received mixed reactions from netizens. SRK, Deepika, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal are among the actors in the movie. There will be a special song featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. "Happy Birthday, King," she wrote to SRK. Let's dance together, the kingdom's eternal ruler. I'm eager for 24-12-26. On December 24, 2026, the movie will be released.

Also read: Blow to New Zealand ahead of series opener against India, Conway gets injured, ruled out

Will SRK promote King on Bigg Boss 20?

The highlight of Bigg Boss has always been Salman and SRK together. Now, fans want to know if SRK will promote King on Bigg Boss 20. Viewers would love their reunion on the show, and it would generate a lot of excitement before the movie's premiere.

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