Rumours are swirling about Salman Khan’s iconic film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is set for a sequel. Released in 2015, Bhaijaan’s fever gripped audiences not only in India but also in Pakistan for its positive Indo-Pak message in the movie. It received a phenomenal response, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. As the buzz around a potential sequel intensifies, filmmaker Kabir Khan confirms that a possible sequel is indeed happening. He is in talks with Salman Khan, however, he emphasises that nothing has been finalised yet.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Kabir addresses the speculation about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. He says, "Salman and I have been talking about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, but nothing is locked yet. It's still in the discussion stage." While fans eagerly await an official announcement, the prospect of revisiting the beloved characters and story has now been confirmed, although the details remain under wraps.

While Kabir Khan doesn’t reveal much about the storyline, fans are eager to anticipate how the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan will unfold. They are curious to see how Bajrangi and mute girl Shahida( mute girl) have evolved since their emotional journey in the first instalment. With Kabir at the helm, the expectations are high for another emotionally charged experience that explores new themes.

Meanwhile, Bajrangi Bhaijaan resonated with audiences for its themes of love, humanity, and cross-border unity. It revolves around a magnanimous man, Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi aka Bajrangi played by Salman, who takes a six-year-old mute Pakistani girl back to her homeland to reunite her with her family. Besides Salman Khan, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutant Harshaali Malhotra. The film was written by K.V Vijayendra Prasad and produced by Salman Khan Films along with Rockline Venkatesh.

The film became a superhit upon release, raking in Rs 320.34 crore India net collection as per industry tracker Sacnilk. It collected a worldwide collection of Rs 922.17 crore. It is the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film and the highest-grossing Indian film of its release year. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. At the Filmfare Awards, it took home the award for Best Story (V. Vijayendra Prasad). Additionally, it earned a nomination for Best Foreign Film at the 2015 Douban Film Awards in China.