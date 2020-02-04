Salman Khan reveals how Aditya Roy Kapur approached girl to kiss, fell in love during 'London Dreams'

It was an exciting day at the Bigg Boss house yesterday as the star cast of Malang came to Salman Khan's show to promote their film. Aditya Roy Kapur had made his debut on silver screen debut in 2009 with Vipul Amrutlal Shah's London Dreams alongside Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan. During the Bigg Boss episode, Salman and Aditya both took a trip down memory lane.

In an interesting turn of events, Salman revealed how Aditya had fallen in love on the sets of London Dreams and that the girl he liked was "very beautiful" but he did not know how to approach her. Salman further explained that Aditya was advised to walk up to the girl and ask her for a kiss, "Give na one kiss, yaar. Please na. What is there?"

Salman said that the Aashiqui 2 actor did exactly that and even got a kiss from the girl. Apart from Aditya, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu joined Salman on the sets of the popular show.

The team seemed to have a great time with Salman as he also recited famous dialogues from Malang in his signature Dabangg style. Salman Khan later announced that Vishal Aditya Singh has been eliminated from the show having secured lesser votes than the other contestants who were nominated, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

The finale of Bigg Boss is just around the corner, two weeks away for the remaining seven contestants to do their best and fight it out for the prize money and trophy.