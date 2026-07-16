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Salman Khan predicted Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal 'ka break up hoga', here's why

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal revealed Salman Khan figured out they were dating and warned them about a possible breakup.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 02:30 PM IST

Salman Khan predicted Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal 'ka break up hoga', here's why
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Salman Khan saw it coming. Long before Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made it public, he figured out they were dating. On a chat show, the couple revealed how he even gave them a warning and said he couldn’t take sides.

'Ek Din Tum Log Ka Breakup Hoga': Salman’s Prediction 

Sonakshi and Zaheer first connected at a Salman Khan function. What began as a friendship developed into a private seven-year connection. They never acknowledged relationship rumours, even after they costarred in Double XL in 2022. However, Salman, who connected them, was already aware of the warning indicators. 

Zaheer recalled the incident, saying, 'Salman Khan saw us before we told him.' He was already aware of it. They were astonished when Sonakshi interrupted with the identical words. 'He's not stupid, and there was a whole vibe going on. He observed us. We used to refute his questions by saying, 'Aisa kuch nahi hai.' Then one day he stated, 'Dekho, ek din tum logon ka break-up hoga.' Wahan se aake royega, tu yahan se aake royegi. I don't want to pick a side because I love you both.

The actor-daughter of Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha said the confirmation came during a trekking trip too. Salman walked up to Zaheer and simply said, 'Dikh raha hai sab. 'According to the couple, Salman didn’t want to get involved because he cared about both of them equally.'

Also read: India Vs England ODI: When did India last play in Cardiff? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli only players to return there after 4341 days

From a secret setting to a quiet wedding in 2024

Sonakshi and Zaheer were in a discreet relationship for seven years, collaborating on the film Double XL without public acknowledgement. They married in June 2024 in a private ceremony at Sonakshi's Mumbai home under the Special Marriage Act. Their journey included initial denials but ended with a marriage blessed by Salman, who had anticipated their union.

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