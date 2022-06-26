Salman Khan poses with Ram Charan and his wife at their home, photo goes viral

Headlines

Meet the man with Rs 10.55 crore salary, who heads Rs 12,70,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

Wordle 761 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20

Asia Cup 2023: Fixtures, dates, venues, timings - All you need to know

Meet Sai Sudharsan, IPL star who dominated Pakistan A in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

Wordle 761 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

10 best superfoods for healthy heart

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap in Elvish Yadav’s water, ‘shame on Jiya’ trends on Twitter

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

After accusing Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma of mismanagement, Ameesha Patel now shares happy photo with him

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Salman Khan poses with Ram Charan and his wife at their home, photo goes viral

Salman Khan visited Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently at their home.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood star Salman Khan paid a visit to South Indian star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently at their home. On Sunday, a glimpse of these stars was posted from the account of Ram's pet Rhyme.

In the picture, Upsana was seen holding Rhyme in her arms, the picture was captioned as, "I`m one lucky puppy. Love, hugs & cuddles--all for me."In the glimpse, Ram Charan could be seen posing happily for the lens along with actors Pooja Hedge, Ram Charan`s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Salman Khan, Rhyme and Venkatesh Daggubati.In the photo, Salman could be seen sporting a black T-shirt pairing it up with matching hued pants and shoes. Venkatesh could be seen standing next to Salman, posing happily for the camera, donning a black and olive green attire.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhyme (@alwaysrhyme)

Bollywood and South diva Pooja Hegde opted for a beige top, white slim pants and shoes. While Upasana opted for a salmon top and blue skirt. And Ram Charan went for a royal blue tight-fit shirt and black slim pants for the get-together.

Prior to this, earlier this month, Salman Khan met Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh in Hyderabad and a picture from the trio`s meet-up went viral on social media at that time.The `Bajrangi Bhaijaan` is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie `Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali` in Hyderabad. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

This film`s title, `Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali`, was initially announced by Salman back in 2022.The movie, which will have Pooja Hegde and also reportedly Shehnaaz Gill, as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Men stage nude protest demanding action against govt employees who used fake caste certificates

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to pay tribute to Karan Johar as he completes 25 years as director

38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi today as BJP gears up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's latest video from Portugal goes viral, netizens say 'love them already'

This Bollywood actor is highest taxpayer of India with Rs 29 crore tax; not SRK, Salman Khan, Aamir, Hrithik Roshan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE