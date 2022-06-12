Salman Khan poses with Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi at Vikram success party

Chiranjeevi/Twitter

Chiranjeevi Konidela hosted a success feast at his apartment last night as the box office for Kamal Haasan's Vikram continues to skyrocket. At the small party, Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Salman Khan were among the guests.

Sharing pictures from the event, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Absolute joy, celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.”

Chiranjeevi is seen greeting Salman, Kamal, and Lokesh with flower bouquets in the photos. He also wears a scarf to show his respect for Kamal. The photos were taken inside Chiranjeevi's Hyderabad home.

Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you! pic.twitter.com/0ovPFK20r4 June 12, 2022

The film is been cherished like a festival in cinemas, and now the director of the film Lokesh Kanagraj will make you excited for the OTT release as well.

Recently, Lokesh did an interview with Cinema Vikatan, and there he revealed that the de-ageing sequence of Kamal Haasan will be added in the digital release of Vikram. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared this update on his Twitter. Lokesh said that a young avatar of Kamal was initially planned for theatrical release, but the VFX work is still going on, and that's the reason why the sequence will now be seen on the digital release. As per Bala's tweet, Lokesh said, "In an exclusive interview to @CinemaVikatan, @Dir_Lokesh tells the de-ageing sequences which were supposed to be part of #Vikram. The work is still going on and they will be released exclusively later on a different platform (streaming)..."



Also read: Vikram box office collection day 7: Kamal Haasan starrer zooms past Rs 250 crore mark

Recently, Lokesh conducted a QnA session on his Twitter, where he revealed that he wanted the VFX of the film to be much more enhanced, and better than the final output. He also revealed that his previous blockbuster Kaithi will get a sequel, and it will be linked with Vikram. A fan asked him, "#AskDirLokesh how did Arjun Das character alive after his death in Kaithi can't believe it", asked a netizen to which Lokesh answered, "Only Anbu's jaw was broken by Napoleon in #kaithi, hence the stitch mark in #Vikram.. this will be explained further in #kaithi2 #AskDirLokesh."