Salman Khan pays touching tribute to veteran actor Satish Shah: ‘Life lived king size’

Recently, Salman Khan shared a photo with Satish Shah from Judwaa on his X handle.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 07:32 PM IST

Salman Khan pays touching tribute to veteran actor Satish Shah: ‘Life lived king size’
TRENDING NOW

Salman Khan, who worked with Satish Shah in several films, has finally expressed his condolences on the passing of the legendary X actor. Satish Shah passed away on October 25th at the age of 74 due to kidney failure. His funeral was held today (October 26) at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Salman had worked with Shah in several films, including Judwaa, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

Salman Khan remembers Satish Shah

Recently, Salman Khan shared a photo with Satish Shah from Judwaa on his X handle. In his emotional message, Salman wrote, "I've known you since I was 15... Live life to the fullest... May your soul rest in peace. Satish ji, you will be missed..."

 

 

Salman Khan and Satish Shah shared a deep friendship. Satish witnessed Salman's journey from a teenager to becoming a Bollywood superstar. They often met at events and reminisced about memorable moments on the sets of their films.

Salman Khan's post on Instagram is going viral, and netizens have started posting condolences in the comments section. Satish Shah's funeral was attended by Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, and many others in Mumbai.

Satish Shah's "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar became emotional and sang the show's title song as a tribute to the legendary star. JD Majethia, Dilip Joshi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and others were also present at Satish Shah's funeral.

Satish Shah was 74 years old and is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah. His demise is indeed a huge loss to the industry.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora to attend Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert, a VVIP ticket of musical night costs...

 

