Salman Khan confronted Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss 18, the video of the same is going viral on social media.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan will confront Ashneer Grover over the accusations he made against him. The makers released a new promo video where Salman is seen welcoming Grover as a guest on the show.

As soon as the video was released, Ashneer started trending on social media. One of the social media users wrote, "Ashneer Grover ka attitude jo nichey wale video mein tha, woh gayab ho gaya in front of Salman Khan." The srcond one said, "#Salmankhan ne iski puri hekdi nikal di. Peeth peeche badi badi fek do but samne bolne mein halat kharab ho jati hai. Salman khan cooked him well."

Today's #WeekendKaVaar with #SalmanKhanwill be remembered for years. The way megastar #SalmanaKhan bashed #AshneerGrover #Abhishek and #Digvijay will be treat to watch.

The third one commented, "Dogalpan #AshneerGrover ka Dogalpan kaise utarte hai DABNGG KHAN se sikhe. #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss18 #WeekendKaVaar #BB18 #Sikandar." Another one tweeted, "#SalmanKhan Exposing Doglapan Of #AshneerGrover. Bhai Ke Samne To Iski Bolti Band Ho Gayi."

In the promo, Salman confronts the Shark Tank India personality and criticised him for his past controversial comments. Salman Khan said, "Mere baare me kehte huye suna hai that you have signed me. Sab figures bhi aapne galat bataye. Toh phir yeh dogalapan kya hai? (I heard you talked about signing me and mentioned all the wrong figures. So what is this double standard?)".

Ashneer very politely answered, “Aapko jo brand ambassador kia, I think that was one of the smartest moves." Salman Khan the said, "Yeh jo attitude ab hai, tab wahan nahi dikha tha (This attitude you are showing now wasn’t apparent back then)."

Ashneer Grover earlier shared an incident involving Salman Khan during an interview. He recalled meeting the actor at a sponsored ad shoot, where Salman’s manager told him that the superstar wouldn’t take a photo with him.

He had said, "Salman Khan se mila hoon. Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, toh uske shoot ke liye mila tha. Shoot se pehle mila tha usko brief karne ke liye ki company kya hai. Toh teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya ki photo nahi khichwani hai, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine kaha saale, maine bola, nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad main ja tu. Matlab aisi kaunsi heropanti ho gayi (I met Salman when I briefed him for a sponsored ad shoot. I sat with him for three hours and then his manager told me that Salman would not take a photo with me. I told him I won’t take a picture, you go to hell)."