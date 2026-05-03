Salman Khan looks stylish in viral fedora look, shares genuine life advice: 'Topi khud pehno, kisi ko pehnao nahi'

Salman Khan shared stylish photos along with life advice on decision-making, capturing fans' attention with his wisdom and charm.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has once again managed to grab the limelight not only with his impeccable style but also with his thoughtful life advice. Recently, Salman posted a series of fresh and fashionable photos on his social media, paired with a caption that quickly went viral among his followers.

Life advice and post from Salman Khan:

Salman shared his inspirational message to his fans, together with his photographs. He wrote, Thinking yeh hai kisi bhi field mai. Soch lo, samajh lo, clear ho jao, decision lo aur sab bhool ke aage badho. People should make decisions according to this message because they should not force their decisions on other people. The statement serves as a strong reminder that people need to concentrate on their own paths instead of attempting to manipulate the directions that others take. Fans responded immediately to his message because they found both its depth and its practical value through his words.

Fans respond to Salman’s new photos:

The images shared by Salman in that he wore black hat and black t-sirt with the his charming smile. After the love flooded in the comment section one fan commented, 'Looking extremely fit and handsome,' while another humorously said, 'Hello Brother of Salman,' referring to his undeniable appeal. The post quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments, with fans continuing to shower Salman with love and admiration for his timeless style.

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Upcoming film and security concerns:

Salman Khan is gearing up for his highly anticipated film SVC63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-starring Nayanthara, set to release on Eid 2027. On the personal front, he has been dealing with heightened security following a shooting incident outside his Mumbai residence, linked to criminal threats, which has led to increased safety measures around him. Despite these challenges, Salman remains a beloved Bollywood icon, captivating fans with his blend of charm, wisdom and dedication to his craft.