Salman Khan lands in MAJOR trouble, Pakistan declares him 'terrorist', blacklist him for...; here's why

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CONFIRMED! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are in relationship, couple walk hand-in-hand after singer's birthday bash in Paris; WATCH

SBI Hiring 2025: India's biggest bank set to hire 3500 officers in...; check recruitment plans, vacancy details and more

Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final: Australia faces major setback as Alyssa Healy's participation remains uncertain against India

7 yoga asanas that can boost lung power and help your body fight pollution naturally

Kris Srikkanth makes U-turn on Harshit Rana, calls pacer impressive after earlier labeling him Gautam Gambhir's 'Yes-Man'

Kurnool tragedy: Bus driver arrested after horrific accident that killed 20

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana injures Nawazuddin Siddiqui, breaks his...; latter reveals 'he hit me and...'

Hyderabad top cop's BIG statement after bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool that killed 20, says 'Drunk drivers are terrorists..., annihilated entire...'

Mukesh Ambani earns Rs 46687 crore in just 3 days from...; Reliance's market cap jumps to Rs...

Virat Kohli creates history, overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to become highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SBI Hiring 2025: India's biggest bank set to hire 3500 officers in...; check recruitment plans, vacancy details and more

SBI Hiring 2025: India's biggest bank set to hire 3500 officers in...; check rec

Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final: Australia faces major setback as Alyssa Healy's participation remains uncertain against India

Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final: Australia faces major setback as Alyssa Healy

7 yoga asanas that can boost lung power and help your body fight pollution naturally

7 yoga asanas that can boost lung power and help your body fight pollution

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan lands in MAJOR trouble, Pakistan declares him 'terrorist', blacklist him for...; here's why

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly been labelled a terrorist and placed under the 4th Schedule of Pakistan’s 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act. The development comes after his appearance at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, where he, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, spoke about the growing appeal of Indian cinema in the Middle East. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 03:54 PM IST

Salman Khan lands in MAJOR trouble, Pakistan declares him 'terrorist', blacklist him for...; here's why
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly been labelled a terrorist and placed under the 4th Schedule of Pakistan’s 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act. The development comes after his appearance at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, where he, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, spoke about the growing appeal of Indian cinema in the Middle East. 

Salman Khan declared 'terrorist' by Pakistan: Why?

During the discussion at the Riyadh event, Salman mentioned Balochistan and Pakistan separately, as he stated, "Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here." His remark at Balochistan irked the Pakistani government, following which they have placed the actor under the 4th Schedule of Pakistan’s 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act, a blacklist for individuals suspected of terror links, which entails strict surveillance, movement restrictions, and potential legal action. 

Balochistan praises Salman Khan

Baloch separatist leaders have welcomed his statement as Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent advocate for Baloch independence, expressed gratitude, saying that Salman’s mention had brought joy to six crore Baloch people. He praised the actor for doing what many nations hesitate to do, calling it a powerful act of soft diplomacy that highlights global recognition of Balochistan as a separate nation and helps connect people’s hearts. 

Salman Khan on work front

Salman Khan has several upcoming films lined up, including Kick 2, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, and Dabangg 4, directed by Prabhu Deva. Other projects include Battle of Galwan, a war action movie, Tiger vs Pathaan, a crossover event, and The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan. Additionally, he's working on other untitled projects with Atlee and more, with releases slated for 2025-2027. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
World’s most polluted cities: THIS Pakistani city ranks among top, Delhi also on list, check here
World’s most polluted cities: THIS Pakistani city ranks among top, Delhi on list
Bihar elections 2025: Is it official? Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face? PM Modi says, 'This time...'
Bihar elections 2025: Is it official? Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face?
Kurnool tragedy: Bus driver arrested after horrific accident that killed 20
Kurnool tragedy: Bus driver arrested after horrific accident killed 20
Chhath Puja 2025 Bank holidays: Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list here
Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list
Sydney masterclass! Rohit Sharma's century no. 33 sees him surpass Virat Kohli, equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI feat
Sydney masterclass! Rohit Sharma's century no. 33 sees him surpass Virat Kohli
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE