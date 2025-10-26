Salman Khan lands in MAJOR trouble, Pakistan declares him 'terrorist', blacklist him for...; here's why

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly been labelled a terrorist and placed under the 4th Schedule of Pakistan’s 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act. The development comes after his appearance at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, where he, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, spoke about the growing appeal of Indian cinema in the Middle East.

Salman Khan declared 'terrorist' by Pakistan: Why?



During the discussion at the Riyadh event, Salman mentioned Balochistan and Pakistan separately, as he stated, "Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here." His remark at Balochistan irked the Pakistani government, following which they have placed the actor under the 4th Schedule of Pakistan’s 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act, a blacklist for individuals suspected of terror links, which entails strict surveillance, movement restrictions, and potential legal action.



Balochistan praises Salman Khan



Baloch separatist leaders have welcomed his statement as Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent advocate for Baloch independence, expressed gratitude, saying that Salman’s mention had brought joy to six crore Baloch people. He praised the actor for doing what many nations hesitate to do, calling it a powerful act of soft diplomacy that highlights global recognition of Balochistan as a separate nation and helps connect people’s hearts.



Salman Khan on work front



Salman Khan has several upcoming films lined up, including Kick 2, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, and Dabangg 4, directed by Prabhu Deva. Other projects include Battle of Galwan, a war action movie, Tiger vs Pathaan, a crossover event, and The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan. Additionally, he's working on other untitled projects with Atlee and more, with releases slated for 2025-2027.