Salman Khan joins hands with Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju for ‘Dil, Dimag, Jigar se’; details here

Salman Khan will star in a new action film directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. Shooting begins in April 2026, with a release planned for Eid 2027. The film promises high-octane action, emotional drama and generating excitement among fans.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has announced his next big project, exciting fans across India. The actor revealed on social media that he will collaborate with acclaimed director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju for a new action-packed film. This project marks a major collaboration between a Bollywood superstar and South Indian cinema talents, generating immense anticipation.

High-Octane action and drama expected:

The movie's title remains unknown, but reports indicate it will present an action drama that contains emotional elements, thrilling moments and massive storytelling. Fans want to see Salman perform again because Vamshi Paidipally will direct him using his traditional filmmaking methods. Vamshi has established himself in the film industry through his successful work in Telugu and Tamil projects, while this film marks his initial experience of working with a major Bollywood star.

The producer Dil Raju supports this project through his backing because he has built his reputation by backing monumental projects in both Telugu and Hindi films. His experience ensures a pan-India approach, which makes the movie suitable for viewers from various geographic locations. Industry insiders believe this trio, Salman, Vamshi and Dil Raju, could deliver a blockbuster that resonates with fans of both Bollywood and South Indian cinema.

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Shoot schedule and release:

According to reports, the shoot is set to begin in April 2026, with a planned release during Eid 2027, a peak period for Salman’s films. Fans are excited on social media, speculating about the story, action, and co-stars. The collaboration combines Salman’s star power, Vamshi Paidipally’s direction, and Dil Raju’s production, creating buzz for a pan-India appeal. Fans eagerly await updates on the movie’s title, plot, and cast, making it one of the most anticipated films of 2027.