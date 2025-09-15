Salman Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Angad Bedi: 5 actors who tried their hands in cricket before making it big in Bollywood

Several Bollywood actors once pursued cricket professionally before switching careers. From Angad Bedi playing Under-19 cricket to Jimmy Sheirgill representing Punjab at the junior level, these stars prove that passion for the game and love for cinema often go hand in hand.

Cricket and Bollywood are two of India’s greatest passions, and often the two worlds overlap. While many cricketers have tried their hand at acting, several actors once dreamed of making it big on the cricket field before switching careers. From representing their states in the Ranji Trophy to playing Under-19 cricket, these actors once had flourishing cricket journeys before cinema took over.

Salman Khan

Few know that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was a promising cricketer in his youth. He trained under legendary coach Salim Durani and even played club-level matches. Though he did not pursue cricket professionally, his early involvement in the sport laid the foundation for his lifelong passion for fitness and discipline.

Jimmy Sheirgill

Before making his acting debut in Maachis (1996), Jimmy Sheirgill was a cricket enthusiast who represented Punjab at the junior level. He played competitive cricket during his college days, but later realised his calling was in cinema.

Angad Bedi

Actor Angad Bedi, known for films like Pink and Tiger Zinda Hai, is the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi. Angad himself played in the Under-19 cricket team for Delhi. However, after a brief stint on the pitch, he shifted his focus to modelling and acting.

Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem, the famed actor, wanted to pursue a cricket career till he was 20. Recalling the time, the actor revealed that he had a life-sized poster of Sachin Tendulkar on his wall, to whom he used to talk every day, in an interview with BT. Saleem was a successful state-level player for Delhi before he took a dive into acting.

Sayaji Shinde

Veteran actor Sayaji Shinde, who is known for his powerful roles in Bollywood and regional films, was once deeply involved in cricket at the state level. He played competitive matches before deciding to dedicate his life to acting.

These stories highlight how unpredictable career paths can be. For some, cricket was a stepping stone that taught them discipline and teamwork, while acting gave them fame and recognition. Whether on the field or on the big screen, these actors have managed to win hearts with their talent.

