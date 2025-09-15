Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will New Delhi open farm sector?

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', bashes him for this reason; netizens brutally troll her | Viral video

Supreme Court's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'

Love in Vietnam - When Love Becomes Memory and Memory Becomes Love

Taxpayer alert! ITR Filing last date today; what happens if you miss deadline? Know penalties, fines, legal risks

Sadhguru’s morning diet is rooted in Ayurveda, from neem leaves to soaked groundnuts, here's his daily routine

Salman Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Angad Bedi: 5 actors who tried their hands in cricket before making it big in Bollywood

Korean glass skin routine: 7 natural ways to achieve that healthy, radiant look at home

Pune Police register case against sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother for..., know what happened

HAL's AMCA Challenge: Reform or lose relevance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will New Delhi open farm sector?

India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will it...

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', bashes him for this reason; netizens brutally troll her | Viral video

`Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', netizens troll her

Supreme Court's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'

SC's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Angad Bedi: 5 actors who tried their hands in cricket before making it big in Bollywood

Several Bollywood actors once pursued cricket professionally before switching careers. From Angad Bedi playing Under-19 cricket to Jimmy Sheirgill representing Punjab at the junior level, these stars prove that passion for the game and love for cinema often go hand in hand.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 05:05 PM IST | Edited by : Monica Singh

Salman Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Angad Bedi: 5 actors who tried their hands in cricket before making it big in Bollywood
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cricket and Bollywood are two of India’s greatest passions, and often the two worlds overlap. While many cricketers have tried their hand at acting, several actors once dreamed of making it big on the cricket field before switching careers. From representing their states in the Ranji Trophy to playing Under-19 cricket, these actors once had flourishing cricket journeys before cinema took over.

Salman Khan

Untitled-design-2025-09-15-T155529-831

Few know that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was a promising cricketer in his youth. He trained under legendary coach Salim Durani and even played club-level matches. Though he did not pursue cricket professionally, his early involvement in the sport laid the foundation for his lifelong passion for fitness and discipline.

Jimmy Sheirgill

Untitled-design-2025-09-15-T155744-140

Before making his acting debut in Maachis (1996), Jimmy Sheirgill was a cricket enthusiast who represented Punjab at the junior level. He played competitive cricket during his college days, but later realised his calling was in cinema.

Angad Bedi

Untitled-design-2025-09-15-T160354-411

Actor Angad Bedi, known for films like Pink and Tiger Zinda Hai, is the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi. Angad himself played in the Under-19 cricket team for Delhi. However, after a brief stint on the pitch, he shifted his focus to modelling and acting.

Saqib Saleem

Untitled-design-2025-09-15-T160536-315

Saqib Saleem, the famed actor, wanted to pursue a cricket career till he was 20. Recalling the time, the actor revealed that he had a life-sized poster of Sachin Tendulkar on his wall, to whom he used to talk every day, in an interview with BT. Saleem was a successful state-level player for Delhi before he took a dive into acting.

Sayaji Shinde

Untitled-design-2025-09-15-T160810-258

Veteran actor Sayaji Shinde, who is known for his powerful roles in Bollywood and regional films, was once deeply involved in cricket at the state level. He played competitive matches before deciding to dedicate his life to acting.

These stories highlight how unpredictable career paths can be. For some, cricket was a stepping stone that taught them discipline and teamwork, while acting gave them fame and recognition. Whether on the field or on the big screen, these actors have managed to win hearts with their talent.

ALSO READ: From Bharti Singh to Udit Narayan: 7 Bollywood celebs you didn't know have Nepali roots

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi issues BIG statement on abuse row: 'I'm Lord Shiva's devotee, will...'
PM Modi's BIG statement on abuse row: 'I'm Lord Shiva's devotee, will...'
Ex-Indian spy makes big claim on Nepal unrest, reveals real reason behind Gen Z protest: ‘New PM will be…’
Ex-Indian spy makes big claim on Nepal unrest, reveals real reason behind Gen Z
Starlink outage: Elon Musk's satellite internet service down for users, says, ‘Our team is investigating’
Starlink outage: Elon Musk's satellite internet service down for users
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Saim Ayub dismisses India pressure with epic one-liner ahead of blockbuster clash
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Saim Ayub dismisses India pressure with epic one-liner
Meet IAS officer, who fought against corruption, was shot seven times, lost an eye, later cracked UPSC exam with AIR...; he is...
Meet IAS officer, who fought against corruption, was shot seven times, he is...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE