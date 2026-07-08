Salman Khan hit back at trolls, shut down Maatrubhumi delay rumours with THIS gesture

Salman Khan shared a ripped new photo captioned 'MAATRUBHUMI' on Instagram, reviving buzz for his delayed war drama just days after his production house denied rumours that the film was cancelled due to censor board issues.

Salman Khan has thrilled fans by sharing a striking new photo on Instagram, breathing new life into his upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi. The post comes just days after his production house, Salman Khan Films, shut down heavy speculation that the film had been shelved due to censorship issues.

Salman’s cryptic social media boost

The celebrity shared a photo of himself on Tuesday, showing off his toned body against a calm, natural backdrop. He wrote 'MAATRUBHUMI' in a succinct and powerful caption. The timing of the post speaks volumes, even though the picture may not be an official look from the film. Fans and industry insiders see this as a clear indication from Salman that the project is back on track and very much alive.

Makers clear the air on censorship

The movie, which was first released under the title Battle of Galwan, has encountered difficulties. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) allegedly halted the film, causing an indefinite delay or cancellation, according to rumours that recently swept the internet.

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Salman Khan Films, however, promptly issued an official statement refuting these allegations, describing them as 'entirely baseless.' The production company confirmed that any rumours of censoring issues are entirely untrue because the film hasn't even been submitted to the censor board yet. Additionally, they asked the media to refrain from disseminating unsubstantiated rumours.