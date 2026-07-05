Salman Khan has special message as brother Sohail Khan joins Alliance

Salman Khan supported his brother Sohail Khan after he joined the reality show The Alliance as a wildcard contestant on Prime Video.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan showed support for his brother Sohail Khan after the latter entered the reality series The Alliance as a wildcard contestant on Prime Video. The moment quickly gained attention after Salman shared a promotional clip on social media.

Salman Khan supports Sohail Khan’s wildcard entry

Salman posted the promo on his Instagram Story and wrote, 'Best wishes, brother,' wishing his brother luck. Fans and entertainment pages widely shared his gesture. Arpita Khan, their sister, also wrote a heartfelt statement in which she expressed her love and enthusiasm for Sohail's involvement in the show.

Sohail Khan on The Alliance and show details

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Sohail Khan described the reality show as a strategy-based competition that emphasises alliances, psychological games, and participant trust shifts. In contrast to conventional conventions, he continued, it prioritises mental games over emotional drama. Actor Kunal Kemmu hosts the program, which is available for streaming on Amazon's Prime Video platform. In addition to wildcard entries like Nigerian creator Agu Stanley, 16 celebrities will compete in pairs.

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Salman's next project

Salman's upcoming film is Maatrubhumi.The 2020 Galwan Valley conflict is said to have served as the inspiration for the movie. Chitrangada Singh plays a major part in the film, which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Maatrubhumi reportedly had certification problems with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Salman Khan's production company, however, rejected all of these rumors, calling them unfounded.