Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been targeted again. In a fresh death threat, the actor received a message that was sent to the WhatsApp number of Mumbai's Transport Department in Worli, containing specific and alarming warnings against him. The message threatened to harm the actor by entering his house and also warned of blowing up his car with a bomb. This message has raised serious concerns for Salman Khan's safety and security.

Salman Khan gets another death threat, warning invasion, car bomb blast

Salman Khan received another death threat roughly a year after two bike-borne men fired gunshots outside his Bandra residence. The latest threat came via a message warning of invasion and harm, specifically mentioning entering his Galaxy Apartments home and blowing up his car. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the source and legitimacy of the threat.. A case has been registered against unidentified individuals at the Worli Police Station.



Over the years, Salman has received multiple threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly due to his alleged involvement in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. The Bishnoi community holds blackbucks sacred, and the gang has been targeting the actor directly and indirectly.



When Salman Khan expressed his trust in fate over multiple death threats

Most recently, Salman broke his silence about ongoing death threats, expressing his trust in fate. "Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai" (God and Allah are watching over. My lifespan will be as long as fate allows. That's it), he said. Due to the threats, he revealed he's limited his movements, now mostly traveling only between his home and film sets, saying it "cramps my style" when he's without the press.

Subsequently, Salman’s security was heightened due to the ongoing death threats, and it was upgraded to Y+ category after the recent firing incident. Comprehensive safety measures have been implemented within his residence to protect the actor.

According to sources, Salman’s Galaxy apartment features advanced security measures, including a high-tech security system, high-resolution CCTV cameras, and bulletproof windows, designed to prevent unauthorized access and enhance safety.



Salman Khan on the work front

On the professional front, Salman was last seen in AR Muragadoss’ Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Satyaraj. Up next, the actor has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2, and an untitled film with Sooraj Barjatya, among others.