Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

Salman Khan becomes the highest-paid 'TV star' with his massive fees for Bigg Boss 18.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 02:35 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Salman Khan is back as the OG host for Bigg Boss 18. The actor is known for entertaining the audience and keeping the attitude of the contestants in check with his hosting skills. While everyone missed Salman as host in Bigg Boss OTT 3, the actor is now back with a bang and is charging a whopping fees for the show. 

Salman Khan has been one of the highest-paid hosts in the history of Indian television. The actor has once again emerged as the highest-paid 'TV star' with his staggering fees for Bigg Boss 18. Sources close to the production told Hindustan Times that the superstar has hiked his remuneration from last season but his fees is a combination of per-episode fees and a lump sum contract amount. The reports state that the final figure comes close to the ₹60 crore per month. Sources also said that if the season goes on for 15 weeks as in the previous season, the actor is set to earn close to ₹250 crore, a staggering amount.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Salman Khan's fees thus exceed the budget of several Indian blockbuster films like SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' Baahubali (Rs 180 crore), Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's recent hit Stree 2 (Rs 60 crore), Rajinikanth's Jailer (Rs 200 crore), Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki (Rs 120 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (Rs 100 crore). 

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 is set to have its grand premiere today at 9 pm. The superstar will be seen introducing the contestants to the audience and also unveiling the theme of 'time ka taandav'. the new promo showed Salman's younger self created by AI version and his older version who was shooting for Bigg Boss 38. Looking at Salman's stardom and the show's power to sustain TRPs, it would be no surprise if Bigg Boss runs for another 20 years or more. 

