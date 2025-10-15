Salman Khan exudes signature 'Bhaijaan' swag as he returns to ramp for Vikram Phadnis

All is not well in NDA as Nitish Kumar's JDU declares war against Chirag Paswan by...
ENTERTAINMENT
At Vikram Phadnis’ grand 35-year fashion celebration in Mumbai, Salman Khan returned to the runway as showstopper in a regal black sherwani with rich floral embroidery. His stylish walk, traditional ensemble and timeless charm stole the spotlight, making the event an unforgettable fashion moment.
Designer Vikram Phadnis celebrated 35 years of his journey in the fashion industry, with a fashion runway. The celebration was held in Mumbai, and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a spectacular return to the fashion runway as the showstopper for the event. Known for his larger-than-life screen presence, Salman carried the showstopper moment with style, grace and a hint of old-school Bollywood swagger.
As he walked down the runway, cameras flashed and fans cheered; he proved that he still knows how to command attention. The event, titled 'Ananta', celebrated Vikram Phadnis' contribution to Indian fashion and its culture. Several celebrities and fashion icons were present to witness that beautiful landmark moment.
Salman Khan wore a rich floral embroidery in gold and fuchsia pink on a black sherwani. The sherwani gave a rich traditional vibe with padded shoulders, full-length sleeves and side slits; giving it a regal yet contemporary feel. To add depth and flow to his outfit, he wore a matching black kurta under the coat and Pathani salwar. The kurta had a bandhgala neckline, staying true to traditional menswear elements, and his walk completely gave the outfit the feel of a hero piece.
The actor completed his look with a neatly groomed moustache and slicked-back hair, giving off a royal and timeless vibe. The blend of traditional embroidery and modern tailoring made the outfit a perfect statement for a grand fashion celebration.
Salman Khan’s appearance gave fans the feeling of a nostalgic moment and a proud one for designer Vikram Phadnis. Although Salman Khan came to the fashion runway after many years, but he still had the star power to dominate any stage. His style and his walk had another level of fan base, and the charm was unmatched and truly made the show unforgettable.