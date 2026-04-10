Salman Khan encounters over-enthusiastic fan, superstar's angry reaction goes viral: 'Only children have the right to lay hands'

Salman Khan shows a brief tense fan interaction followed by a heartwarming selfie with a child, with fans praising his calm and kind behaviour.

Actor Salman Khan is moving through an indoor space with a group of security personnel and associates. The actor appears focused and composed while walking ahead, as people around him follow and capture the moment on their phones.

Salman viral video:

In the clip, a fan suddenly places his hand on Salman Khan’s shoulder while trying to click a picture. The unexpected move briefly startles the actor, prompting his security team to step in quickly and surround him to ensure his safety and control the situation. As the situation tightens for a moment, Salman Khan’s guards move in to manage the crowd and guide him forward. The actor remains composed as the team ensures that everything is under control and the movement continues smoothly.

Heartwarming gesture with a child:

After this movement, a child approaches Salman Khan and asks for a photo. This time, the moment takes a softer turn as the actor warmly obliges and gives the child a selfie, smiling and interacting gently despite the earlier commotion.

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Netizens reaction:

The video triggered strong reactions online, with fans flooding social media with comments such as 'Only children, have the right, to lay hands, on Salman,' 'Salman Khan ne Gusse Pe Kiya Control,' and 'Selmon Khan mein dar ka mahol.' Many users praised Salman Khan for maintaining his composure during the sudden fan interaction and appreciated his warm and kind gesture towards the child who later approached him for a selfie, calling it a wholesome contrast to the earlier tense moment.