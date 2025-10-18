Salman Khan drops BIG HINT on film with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, but confirms 'SRK won't be the star of movie'

There has been significant buzz about a joint film possibility with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, and recently the three iconic Khans of Bollywood expressed their enthusiasm about collaborating on a project. The three actors recently took the stage together at Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh and talked about their possible project together.

SRK on joint film with Salman, Aamir

Shah Rukh began by saying that it would be a dream if the three of them came together. “Let me show off a little. It’s been too long, I’ve been humble on this part. I’ve been too nice, too kind. I have to say, if three of us are in a project, it is a dream itself. So, whenever we... Absolutely. Hopefully not a nightmare. It will be a dream if the three of us are together,” SRK said. Further, he praised his contemporaries, adding, “Inshallah, whenever we get an opportunity, a story, we’re always sitting, whenever Aamir, Salman, and myself we get together. I look up to these two guys because of the kind of ups and downs and the work they’ve done. These people are aspirational and inspirational. I feel thankful to be on the same stage with them."



To this, Salman Khan added, “So, Shah Rukh has this one thing. He keeps saying over and over again... I want him to say that here. Try and say that here that nobody can afford us three in a film together. Say it." SRK then replied, “I don’t want to say it in Saudi, because everybody will get up and say, Habibi, Habibi, done, done, done."



Salman says SRK is not going to be the star of the movie



Further, SRK explained that "Affordability is not just the money. It’s the timings, the eccentricities, the way we work. We laugh and joke so much that any director will have to tell us to start working." Salman then said that SRK wouldn't be a star in the movie, but the script would be.“When we three work together, the hero, the star of the project is not going to be Shah Rukh Khan. It’s going to be the script, the script and the script itself," he concluded.



Salman, SRK, Aamir on work front



Shah Rukh Khan is busy with his next project, King, directed by Siddharth Anand, alongside Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. Salman is shooting for Battle of Galwan, while Aamir Khan is gearing up for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.