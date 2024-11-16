Salman Khan confronts the Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss 18 stage.

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 18 episode, Salman Khan will be seen confronting Ashneer Grover for his 'wrong' accusations against him. The makers released a new promo video in which Salman can be seen welcoming Grover as a guest on the show.

However, things take a turn when Salman confronts the Shark Tank India personality, criticising him for his past controversial comments. Salman Khan said, "Mere baare me kehte huye suna hai that you have signed me. Sab figures bhi aapne galat bataye. Toh phir yeh dogalapan kya hai? (I heard you talked about signing me and mentioned all the wrong figures. So what is this double standard?)".

Watch:

#WeekendKaVaar Promo - Salman bash Digvijay and Avinash. Ashneer Grover ko kuch yaad dilaya bhai nepic.twitter.com/YOukqCDaTZ — #BiggBoss_Tak(@BiggBoss_Tak) November 15, 2024

Ashneer very politely answered, “Aapko jo brand ambassador kia, I think that was one of the smartest moves." Salman Khan the said, "Yeh jo attitude ab hai, tab wahan nahi dikha tha (This attitude you are showing now wasn’t apparent back then)."

Ashneer Grover earlier shared an incident involving Salman Khan during an interview. He recalled meeting the actor at a sponsored ad shoot, where Salman’s manager told him that the superstar wouldn’t take a photo with him.

He had said, "Salman Khan se mila hoon. Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, toh uske shoot ke liye mila tha. Shoot se pehle mila tha usko brief karne ke liye ki company kya hai. Toh teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya ki photo nahi khichwani hai, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine kaha saale, maine bola, nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad main ja tu. Matlab aisi kaunsi heropanti ho gayi (I met Salman when I briefed him for a sponsored ad shoot. I sat with him for three hours and then his manager told me that Salman would not take a photo with me. I told him I won’t take a picture, you go to hell)."