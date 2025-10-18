Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh: 'Family that continues to grow'

On Saturday, Salman shared a note on Instagram celebrating the 12th anniversary of Being Human.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated the 12th anniversary of his clothing brand with an emotional note on Instagram. However, what caught everyone's attention was that he included his former sisters-in-law, Malaika Arora and Seema Sajdeh, in the celebration.

Salman's heartfelt note

On Saturday, Salman shared a note on Instagram celebrating the 12th anniversary of Being Human. Along with the note, Salman shared the brand's new advertisement featuring the entire family, as well as an old photo from an earlier advertisement.

Salman recently shared a family photo featuring Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Nirvan Khan, and Arhaan Khan, among others. Along with this, he also posted an old photo of the entire family, which includes Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Arbaaz, and Seema Sajdeh, who was previously married to Sohail.

Sharing the family moment, Salman wrote, "12 years ago, Being Human Clothing started with a simple idea: to do something good, help others, and spread smiles. Today, it's more than a brand... it's a family that continues to grow. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey. Thank you to Being Human."

On the work front

Salman was last seen in Sikander alongside Rashmika Mandanna, which failed to deliver the expected box office response. The actor will next be seen in 'Battle of Galwan', directed by Apoorva Lakhia with Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.

