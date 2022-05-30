Salim Merchant reveals details about his yet-to-be released song with Sidhu Moose Wala

File Photo

Singer-composer Salim Merchant is extremely saddened by the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

"I'm shocked and saddened by the news.. Sidhu was a gem," Salim wrote on Twitter. He also revealed that he had worked with Sidhu Moose Wala and they were about to release their collaborative song soon.

"Our song was going to release very soon .. this is unbelievable," Salim shared.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a firing incident in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The shocking incident happened after the Punjab government had withdrawn the security for him and more than 420 other people.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

