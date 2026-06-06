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Salim Kumar hospitalised: National Award-winning Malayalam actor put on ventilator support in Kochi

Salim Kumar won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu and has also received four Kerala State Film Awards. His son Chandu Salim Kumar has appeared in recent Malayalam blockbusters, Manjummel Boys and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salim Kumar hospitalised: National Award-winning Malayalam actor put on ventilator support in Kochi
Salim Kumar hospitalised
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National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday and is currently on ventilator support, hospital authorities said. The actor experienced health issues and was rushed to the hospital in the morning. Hospital authorities said further details regarding Kumar’s health condition would be disclosed later. The veteran actor had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago. 

Salim Kumar acting career and National Award

Associated with drama and mimicry before entering films, Salim Kumar began his film career in 1997. Celebrated for his versatility, he delivered acclaimed performances in Achanurangatha Veedu, Traffic and Perumazhakkalam, while his comic turns in Pulival Kalyanam, Thuruppugulan and Kunjikoonan made him one of Malayalam cinema's most beloved actors. Kumar won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu and has also received four Kerala State Film Awards.

Salim Kumar as a director

Apart from his prolific acting career, Kumar has also directed three Malayalam films. He began his directorial career with the 2015 film Compartment, a social drama set largely inside a train compartment that explored human relationships and social issues. He later directed films such as Karutha Joothan and Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumarakanam, showcasing both serious and satirical storytelling.

Salim Kumar's son Chandu Salim Kumar in Malayalam blockbusters

Salim Kumar is married to Sunitha, who has largely stayed away from the public spotlight, and the couple have two sons, actor Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar. Chandu Salim Kumar is a rising Malayalam actor who gained recognition for playing pivotal supporting roles in the blockbuster films Manjummel Boys and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Salim Kumar in 2026 Kerala state assembly elections

During the recent Kerala Assembly election, Kumar openly supported the Congress-led UDF, appearing alongside its leaders on several occasions and criticising the LDF leadership. The Congress-led UDF won a landslide victory in the 2026 state polls, and V. D. Satheesan became Chief Minister on May 18, 2026, ending the LDF's decade-long rule.

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