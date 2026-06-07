Salim Kumar death: Kerala CM VD Satheesan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, others pay tributes to National Award-winning Malayalam actor

The Malayalam cinema legend Salim Kumar, who received National Film Award for Best Actor for his excellent performance in Adaminte Makan Abu, passed away on Saturday. Read on to know Kerala CM VD Satheesan, Mammootty, Mohanlal's emotional tributes for the late actor.

Malayalam cinema was left heartbroken on Saturday night following the death of National Award-winning actor and filmmaker Salim Kumar, who passed away at a private hospital in Kochi after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 56. The veteran actor had been undergoing treatment after his health worsened and was placed on ventilator support earlier in the day. News of his demise triggered a wave of condolences from across the film industry and political circles, with Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Mammootty, and Mohanlal paying tribute to Kumar's remarkable legacy and lasting impact on Malayalam cinema.

Kerala CM VD Satheeshan calls Salim Kumar 'a versatile genius'

Taking to his X account, Kerala CM VD Satheesan wrote, "He wasn’t just the prince of laughter to me — #SalimKumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother."

Mammootty says Salim Kumar's loss has become 'an endless sorrow'

Remembering the late actor, Mammooty wrote in Malayalam on his X account, "Salim, who laughed and made others laugh, who thought and made others think, who cried and made others cry in between, is now only making us cry...Brother, your loss has become an endless sorrow."

Mohanlal condoles 'dear friend' Salim Kumar's death

"Beloved Salim Kumar was a man of innocent affection who always helped others and embraced them like brothers. I had the opportunity to act alongside him in many films. He was also a good friend of mine, both inside and outside the cinema. He always possessed the civic consciousness to observe social issues and express his opinions openly. Heartfelt condolences to my dear friend," Mohanlal wrote on his Facebook accout.

He wasn’t just the prince of laughter to me — #SalimKumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a… pic.twitter.com/H0tx6RulC6 — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) June 6, 2026

Salim Kumar career and legacy

Salim Kumar was one of Malayalam cinema’s most versatile performers, seamlessly transitioning from comedy to intense character roles over a career spanning nearly three decades. After gaining popularity through mimicry and stage performances, he made his film debut in the late 1990s and went on to feature in over 250 films. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance in Adaminte Makan Abu.

Kumar also delivered memorable roles in films such as Achanurangatha Veedu, Perumazhakkalam, Pulival Kalyanam, Traffic, Thenkasipattanam and Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, earning acclaim for both his comic timing and dramatic depth. He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and sons Chandu and Aaromal. Chandu has also followed his father's footsteps and has played pivotal roles in recent blockbusters, Manjummel Boys and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

READ | Who was Salim Kumar? Veteran Malayalam actor dies at 56, won National Film Award for Adaminte Makan Abu